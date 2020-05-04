Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Outlook 2020-2026 | Industry Analysis & Growth Forecast by Recipe, Product & End User

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is set to gain impetus from the rising implementation of strict norms and regulations in several countries regarding the production of high-quality API. It is further aiding in upsurging the overhead costs of in-house API manufacturing. Therefore, numerous pharmaceutical companies are focusing on outsourcing the manufacturing. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Generic API, and Branded API), By Synthesis (Biological API, and Synthetic API), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the API market size stood at USD 164.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 261.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

· In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

· Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market share.

· The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

· Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Various APIs to Boost Sales

The market includes many contract manufacturing organizations that are mainly aiming to develop biological APIs. Companies located mainly in Asia Pacific are focusing on creating generic APIs. But, key players situated in North America and Europe are moving towards the development of biological API. Below are a couple of the recent industry developments:

· January 2020: Astellas Pharma Inc. developed its brand new API manufacturing facility for a first-line immunosuppressant called Prograf. It will be used for organ transplantation.

· June 2016: AbbVie Inc. widened its small molecule API facility located in Singapore to strengthen its position in women’s health and oncology sectors.

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Chronic Diseases -2018

4.2. New Product Launches by Key Players

4.3. Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, And Acquisitions

4.4. Therapeutic Applications of the Different Types of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

5. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Generic API

5.2.2. Branded API

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis

5.3.1. Biological API

5.3.2. Synthetic API

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Europe

5.4.3. Asia Pacific

5.4.4. Rest of World

6. North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. Generic API

6.2.2. Branded API

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis

6.3.1. Biological API

6.3.2. Synthetic API

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.4.1. U.S.

Canada