Surgical Masks Market Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast by 2025 | TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Surgical Masks Market By Type (N-95, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Basic, Anti-fog, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/ Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others), By Application (Prevention of Disease Spread v/s Dusty Environment), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global surgical masks market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period on account of the increasing geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, renal disorders, general procedures, among others. This has drastically increased the patient pool and surgical procedures for these diseases. This in turn is expected to positively impact the market growth during forecast period. Additionally, advancements in the field of medical science and growing focus on surgical procedures foster the market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare awareness and prevention of hospital acquired infections are expected to propel the market over next few years. Besides, growing need to maintain quality in healthcare industry is expected to spur the demand for these masks through 2025. Moreover, growing incidences of spread of epidemics and communicable diseases are expected to bolster the market during forecast years. Also, increase in the number of medical device manufacturing companies further drives market growth. However, disposal of these masks is a problem and availability of biodegradable alternatives in the market might impede the market growth during forecast period. Additionally, these masks do not protect the wearer from inhaling airborne bacteria or viruses. On the contrary, the respirators provide better protection on account of their design and tight sealing hence are acting as substitutes to surgical masks and negatively impacting the market growth.

The global surgical masks market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into N-95, fluid/splash resistant, basic, anti-fog and others. The basic type segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their low cost and easy availability. The anti-fog segment is also expected to hold a significant share owing to the increasing geriatric population and ongoing advancements & innovations related to these mask types. On the other hand, N-95 masks are expected to register the highest growth owing to their high efficacy and efficiency in preventing cross contamination. Additionally, these are very efficient in filtration of airborne particles thereby provide unparallel protection. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 has increased their use both by the healthcare professionals and general public, thereby driving the growth of segment. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into hospitals, clinics, drug stores/ pharmacies, online stores and others. The online stores segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the convenience of online stores in providing customers with bulk orders and ease of delivery at the doorstep. Based on application, the market can be divided into prevention of disease spread and dusty environment. The dusty environment is expected to hold a significant market share during forecast period on account of the rising air pollution levels and deteriorating air quality. Furthermore, increasing incidences of smog and unhealthy air quality index are further increasing the use of surgical masks for prevention from air pollution.

The 3M Company, Cartel Healthcare, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Halyard Healthcare, Ansell Healthcare, Honeywell International, Johnson and Johnson, Karl Storz, Lac-Mac, Sempermed, DUKAL Corporation, C.R. Bard and others are some of the leading players operating in global surgical masks market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.

“Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global surgical masks market during the forecast period, owing to the growing disease prevalence and increase in the number of surgical procedures in the region. Additionally, the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 with China being its epicentre is expected to propel the market. Furthermore, increasing air pollution and smog problems in countries like India and China is further expected to positively impact the growth of market through 2025. Besides, the presence of key market players in the region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Surgical Masks Market By Type (N-95, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Basic, Anti-fog, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/ Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others), By Application (Prevention of Disease Spread v/s Dusty Environment), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, has evaluated the future growth potential of global surgical masks market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global surgical masks market.

