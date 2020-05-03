ECS ECX 1210 Series Tuning Fork Crystal Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) April 27, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the ECX 1210 Series 32.768 KHz Tuning Fork Crystal by ECS in this month’s edition of The Edge.

The ECS ECX 1210 Series comprises of low profile crystals that are ideal for LoRa Wan, IoT, medical applications and several wearable devices.They are also smallest in its class with a 1.2 x 1.0 x 0.5 mm footprint. High density projects and designs can easily leverage the ECS SMD Tuning Fork Crystals thanks to its compact design, extended temperature range, 12.5pF load capacitance and 1.0µW drive level.

ECS Inc. International is a privately held Global Leader based in Lenexa, Kansas, USA that services a growing global demand for highly reliable and innovative passive components that meet the needs of the world today and beyond. They are recognized by world class research firms and electronic device designers as a top worldwide developer and manufacturer in frequency control, synchronization, connectivity and magnetic power solutions.

Stay on top of all technology-based information on different components in The Edge, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products, each edition is packed with product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting,automotive and more.

Visit http://www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of The Edge newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

https://www.futureelectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###