Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2017 to 2023

Middle East and Africa Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Information, by Treatment (pharmacological, therapies and others), by Product Type (drugs, inhalers, patches, sprays & gums and others), Distribution Channels (pharmacies, online, de-addiction centers) – Forecast to 2022

The Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market in the Middle East and Africa is growing rapidly. Factors such as the increasing desire of addicts to quit smoking and an increasing number of ‘quit smoking’ movements led by the social and health organizations support the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing or prohibitive costs of tobacco products due to high taxes leveraged and social stigma imposed on tobacco users escalates the market on the larger and widened platform.

Acknowledging the kind of gains the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the Middle East and Africa smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market will reach over USD 2108.38 MN, by 2022 registering a significant CAGR of 12.5%. from 2018 to 2022.

In the Middle East, especially in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, women and young people have picked up the habit of smoking hookah, a traditional smoking tool known as shishah or nargilah in the Arab world which have given the industry inroads to the two demographic groups that traditionally consume less tobacco.

On the other hand, government initiatives are becoming super successful means to quell the urge among smokers in the MEA region. Through these initiatives, the governments have been taking bold steps towards reducing causalities due to tobacco addiction. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also joined forces with Muslim fundamentalists who condemn smoking as evil. These movements have gone further by encouraging religious leaders previously not active anti-smokers to take up the cause.

Resultantly, the Tobacco industry has prudently stepped back from religious arguments, and it seems that its hold over Arab smokers is cracking, finally. However, the industry still retains much of its ability to hawk products in Middle Eastern and North African markets.

The inclusion of Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in the mainstream de-addiction movement is a progressive move which is having a far-reaching impact on the physical and economic health of these regions. Although NRT (both as gum and a patch format) has been enlisted by the WHO as an Essential Medicine to quit smoking, yet NRT had not been adopted as the first form of treatment.

The Middle East and Africa Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Market – Segments

For ease of understanding, the market has been segmented into four key dynamics: –

By Treatment : Pharmacological and Therapies among others.

By Product Type : Drugs, Inhalers, Patches, and Sprays & Gums among others.

By Distribution Channel : Pharmacies, Online, and De-addiction Centers among others.

By Region : GCC countries and African countries

Browse Complete Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mea-smoking-cessation-nicotine-de-addiction-market-2737

MEA Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market – Regional Analysis

Continuing with its dominance, the UAE market for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction is estimated to surge, witnessing high consumption of de-addiction products. UAE is expected to create a more significant revenue pocket in the Middle East and Africa market.

The Middle East is a big market for tobacco and its products and accounts for significantly higher smoking rates in the world, but there is growing interest in quitting and an expanding market for de-addiction programs. Middle Eastern and North African governments seem to be vulnerable to the influence of Tobacco.

However, they are proving that this influence they can wield to jarring. They leverage their positions to take up various movements that can help elite to become community pillars to advocate for their interests. Resultant, smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products have consistently defended its ample footprint in the Middle Eastern region.

Moreover, the recent decision of the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) to allow the sale of vaping devices is expected to help de-addiction. The major reason behind the move is the growing popularity of the unregulated products available online.

Additional factors such as high disposal income, the presence of plentiful smokers, influence the growth of the regional market, positively. Also, factors such as the continual R&D efforts transpired in the field to bring novelties in the de-addiction products and high per capita income support the growth of the regional market.

The Egypt smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market closely follows the UAE market, accounting for the second-largest market in the MEA region. Whereas, Algeria and South Africa followed by Ethiopia are emerging as the fastest growing markets in Africa. However, the large unmet medical needs make the rest of Africa market the most prominent one.

MEA Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Market – Competitive Analysis

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in the Middle East and Africa appears to be highly competitive with the presence of well-established players having regional as well as global presence. These market players compete against each other on the basis of quality, price, reputation, service, and distribution. Mergers & acquisitions, brand reinforcement, and innovations remain the key strategies adopted by the leading players of the market. The market will witness fierce competition due to the expected product & service extensions and product innovations.

Major Players:

Key players leading the MEA smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market include VMR Products LLC, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Cipla Inc., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Nicotek LLC., and Lorillard, Inc. among others.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering Covid19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.