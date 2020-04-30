Industrial Wax Market – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, theGlobal Industrial Wax Market is accounted for $8.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for acceptance of synthetic waxes and high growth in emerging countries. However, the high price of synthetic and bio-based waxes are restraining the market growth.

Wax is used in a wide range of applications and is a significant constituent of the diversity of industrial products. It finds its applications in adhesives, polishes, candles, textiles, etc., can be used over a broad variety from service type products to specialty products.

Application, the Packaging segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to the industrial waxes have good lubricate and moisture barricade properties, and are hence mainly used in food packaging materials. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. The region has emerged as the main consumer of manufacturing wax, owing to the growth in the manufacture and use of candles, packaging products, and coatings.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Wax Market include Asian Oil Company, BP South Africa (Pty) Ltd., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., CEPSA, Cirebelle Fine Chemicals (Pty) Limited, H & R South Africa (Pty), HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, Iberceras Specialties S.L.U., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Kerax Limited, Koster Keunen, MOL Group, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc., Sasol and Sonneborn LLC.

Types Covered:

• Bio-Based Waxes

• Synthetic Based Wax

• Fossil Based Waxes

Applications Covered:

• Tires & Rubber

• Packaging

• Hot Melt Adhesives

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Coatings & Polishes

• Candles

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Pharmaceutical

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

