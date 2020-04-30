Industrial Monitor Market Revenue Share and Size Projections

The key player covered in the industrial monitor market share are Advanced Co. Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co, LG Display Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric, Planar Systems, Inc., TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited, Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., NEC Display Solutions, and Varitronix International Limited.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global industrial monitor market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The industrial monitor industry is segmented on the basis of display technology, type, industrial vertical, and region.

On the basis of display technology, it is categorized into LCD, LED, and OLED. On the basis of type, it is divided into entry level, flat screen, and rugged design. On the basis of industrial vertical, it is classified into automotive, logistics & transportation, retail, medical & health care, education, oil & gas, metal & mining, and security & surveillance. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Industrial monitor is an output display device, which offers a wide range of features for the industrial companies. The monitor varies over different sizes, various display technologies, and touch functions. Industrial monitor finds its application in monitor, control, surveillance, analysis, and others, which provide multi-functions at one spot to the operators. These monitors are used in almost all industrial verticals like manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, logistics, corporations, security & surveillance, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. Thus, it eases their work and converts man production time over quality operations.

In addition, increase in competition in the market to meet production target, advanced industrial monitor influences the global industrial monitor market positively. The industrial revolution 4.0 is also expected to be the key factor for industrial monitor market growth.

The factors including advancement of display technologies, growth in use of automated technologies in the industries, and rise in adoption of human machine interfaces in the manufacturing and process industries boost the market growth. The high investment of researchers and developers in the industrial monitor sector have advanced the display technologies like LCD, LED and OLED which provide higher resolution and better brightness.

The advanced industrial high-grade LCD and LED display with high IP rated bezel offers operators to make application of industrial monitors in various conditions. Industrial monitors are also used harsh surrounding condition in application including oil & gas, and metal & mining. The development of various kinds of industrial monitors like panoramic, mount displays, and videowall displays allow their deployment at various locations. This is expected to boost the industrial monitor market growth globally.

The increase in competition has pushed the companies to boost the productivity and reduce the total cost of operation. As industrial monitor provides multi functionalities on single platform, so, the installation of various inventories is reduced. Thus, the industrial companies are adopting automated systems and industrial monitor generates one such need of its installation. The advancement of touch screen and high industrial grade LCD and LED with IP rating have promoted its usage in hazardous environment such as oil & gas and metals & mining.

In addition, temperature ratings are also provided to the industrial monitors that offers them to function in hazardous environment. However, high initial investment in acquiring the industrial monitors by the industries might restrain the industrial monitor market growth. The adoption of industrial Internet of Things that can connects the smart electronic devices centrally, offers better control, monitoring and analysis of operations. Therefore, the growth of industrial revolution 4.0 is expected to increase demand for industrial monitor in the projected period.

