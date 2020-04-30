Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market to Witness Robust Revenue Growth After COVID-19 Crisis Period Across Key Regional Pockets and Forecast 2018-2026

Teeth whitening kits are used for whitening and bleaching of teeth and effectively change the color of the tooth enamel. These are done to remove the stains. Peroxide-containing bleaching agents, whitening toothpaste charcoals strips and various other solutions are present in the market which are used as teeth whitening. Bleaching agents consist of peroxide which helps remove deep and surface stains. Non-bleaching agents, on the other hand, contain substances that have physical or chemical action that only removes surface stains.

Teeth whitening kits market proposes an alternative to invasive surgeries and provides at home dental treatments. However, Laser whitening is another type for teeth whiting system which is provided by dentists and is considered an expensive method for teeth whitening. The teeth whitening kits are easy to use and are influencing the market by its affordability and effectiveness.

Factors driving Teeth Whitening Kits Market

Increasing demand to look more presentable and easy availability of over the counter bleaching products for whiting and bleaching of teeth products are the major driving factors driving the Teeth Whitening Kits market. In addition, a rise in the demand for cosmetic dentistry is increasing the demand for teeth whitening kits. The adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to their cost-effectiveness and lower complications is also expected to propel the teeth whitening kits market. Also increasing awareness among patients regarding the new products which are affordable and easily available is developing the market. Moreover easy approvals from the dental associations are also one of the factors for expanding the teeth whitening kits market. The presence of organizations, such as the American Dental Association (ADA ) is contributing to growth by monitoring the teeth whitening.Furthermore, with the increasing social and digital media consumers are becoming more selective to shop the best items for teeth whitening which has increased the potential to treat stains due to which the market is expected to register significant growth.

Teeth whitening kits Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, teeth whitening kits market has been segmented on the basis of product type, Distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type for the global, teeth whitening kits is segmented as:

Stain-Removal toothpastes

Whitening Strips and gels

Whitening Rinses

Charcoal Polishes

Based on distribution channel, the global teeth whitening kits market is segmented as:

Retail Pharmacies

Drug stores

E-commerce

Based on region, global teeth whitening kits is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Regional Market Outlook teeth whitening kits market

Geographically, the teeth whitening kits market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is expected to dominate the teeth whitening kits market globally, followed by Europe, due to the easy availability of products in the US. In addition, the availability of advanced products and growing preference towards cosmetic dentistry in North America is also expected to boost the market in the region.

The Teeth whitening kits market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to the growing geriatric population and unhealthy food habits such as excessive caffeine consumption which leads to the discoloration of teeth. In addition, Regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness higher revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the teeth whitening kits market are ,

Colgate-Palmolive

GO SMILE

Unilever

Brodie & Stone

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Procter & Gamble

CCA Industries

Church & Dwight

Henkel

The manufacturers of teeth whitening kits market are involved in continuous collaboration agreements to exploit the maximum potential. Moreover, they are mainly focusing on strengthening the core competencies of their product portfolio.

