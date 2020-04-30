Centella Asiatica Market 2018-2027 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

The global Centella Asiatica market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Centella Asiatica market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Centella Asiatica market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Centella Asiatica across various industries.

Some of the key players in the Centella asiatica Market are Guangxi Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Frank Biochem Co., Ltd., Lotioncrafter LLC., Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., S. V. Agro Food, Sabinsa Corporation,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Centella asiatica Market: Segmentation

The global Centella asiatica Market can be segmented on the basis of consumption in the form of raw Centella asiatica leaves or Centella asiatica extract. Centella extracts can be further divided into extracts from Centella asiatica leaves and stems. On the basis of application, the Centella asiatica market is segmented as anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, neuro-protective, antioxidant, and wound healing, among others. The end uses of Centella asiatica can be divided into cosmetic and non-cosmetic uses and on the basis of geography, the Centella asiatica market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

