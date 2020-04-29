Server Management Software Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Server Management Software Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the server management software market 2020 can gain considerable ground at a significant rate during the review period, which is between 2018 and 2023.

Server Management Software Market Share solutions cost-effectively enhance the overall performance of every server device, their demand is projected to mount exponentially across organizations in the years to come. These solutions also provide timely updates of the software, ensuring that the servers are all set to be protected against any virus or malware. Also, they offer high storage capacity, data protection and are therefore, finding more and more application areas across various industries. Some of the emerging applications include hosting of busy and large websites, databases and web applications, and more.

The market’s future growth prospects seem bright, due to the fast emergence of cloud-based technologies combined with the rising adoption of cloud servers across enterprises. The massive growth in the implementation of server management solutions in various verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom and education can mean excellent business growth during the evaluation period.

Prominent Industry Participants:

Prominent industry participants that account for the expansion of the server management software market size are Percona (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Adaxes (U.S), Datadog (U.S.), Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.), SolarWinds MSP (Canada), Central Solutions (U.S.), NEC Corporation (U.S.), Infrascale (U.S.), ManageEngine (U.S.), Server Density (UK), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), BMC Software (U.S.), to name a few.

Market Segmentation:

The global server management software market has been extensively studied in the MRFR report, with the main segments listed as deployment, organization size and vertical.

The deployment-wise market segments are cloud as well as on premise. The top segment is expected to be the on premise deployment, while cloud based deployment can be the faster advancing segment in the market. The rising adoption of cloud based technologies as well as applications among enterprises remains the primary reason for the cloud-based segment’s rapid growth in the market.

The organization size-based segments mentioned are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large enterprises. Small and medium enterprises are the leading segment in the market, given the rising use of server management software in small and medium enterprises, owing to its vast range of benefits.

The verticals that use server management software to boost their production and performance are media & entertainment, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, education, energy & utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, among others.

Regional Insight:

The server management software market size can expand considerably in the major regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Accounting for the biggest share in the global market, North America can exhibit a superlative progression even in the coming years. Canada and the United States (U.S) rank among the top markets for server management software in the region, as a result of the large base of established companies like ManageEngine, Datadog, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, Super Micro Computer Inc., BMC Software and NEC Corporation, to name a few.

The APAC market for server management solutions can attain a significant expansion rate between 2018 and 2023, by virtue of rapid developments and expansion of the IT infrastructure. The demand for server management software solutions is expected to soar considerably in the following years, following the increasing need to enhance the efficiency and production in the IT sector across the region.

