Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Share, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2024

Market Highlights:

Pharmacy benefit management services are a result of incessant technological advances in the healthcare sector. These services are gaining a healthy momentum. These services are minimising the complications of reimbursement policies, bringing insurance companies and beneficiaries on the page.

The popularity of pharmacy benefit management is on the rise. The global Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Share will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The services also help in improving the communication in the healthcare network, which consists of drug companies, drug wholesalers, members, pharmacies, employers among other. They facilitate a process that can lead to the best possible outcomes with regards to reimbursement claims and other operations. At the same time, rising digitization, growing need for cutting-edge healthcare management solutions, increase global healthcare expenditure and growth of the healthcare sector in the developing world is providing an impetus to the global market for pharmacy benefit management services.

Governments in developing countries are making stronger efforts to raise the standard of healthcare where, the healthcare insurance sector is expected to play an important. As more and more people become insured, importance of management services grows further. The data released by the Agency for healthcare research and quality (AHRQ) revealed that over 626 health systems were operating in the U.S. in 2016 under which more than 69 hospitals were covered.

Competitive Landscape:

Sea Rainbow

CVS Health

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

McKesson Corporation

MeridianRx

Prime Therapeutics

Express Scripts

Medimpact Healthcare

Abarca health LLC

OptumRx

Vidalink

Magellan Rx Management

Segmental Overview:

The segmental analysis of the global pharmacy benefit management services has been segmented on the basis of end-user, service and region.

By end user, the market has been segmented into employers, healthcare providers, drug manufacturers and others. By service, the market has been segmented into specialty pharmacy services, drug formulary management, retail pharmacy services, benefit plan design and consultation and others.

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Service Market: Regional Segmentation

Americas is expected to lead the global market for pharmacy benefits management services during the assessment period. The market growth in the region is attributed to faster adoption of novel technologies, presence of a robust healthcare system, high healthcare expenditure and a vast pool insurance holder. As per the data released by American Hospital Association, in 2016 the total number of registered hospitals in the U.S. was over 5,500 of which 3000+ hospitals were located in urban areas and the rest were operating in rural areas. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services revealed that healthcare spending crossed 3 trillion inn the U.S.

The Europe pharmacy benefits management services market is also expected to remain highly attractive over the next couple of years. Factors such as presence of favourable reimbursement policies, growing patient pool, and fast uptake of advanced medical technologies are during the market growth in Europe. A survey conducted by the organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revealed that per capita healthcare expenditure in Europe reached USD 4, 077 in 2017.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to present attractive opportunities to market players in the forthcoming years. Growth of the healthcare sector in countries such as India and China is reflecting favourably on the market in the region. Moreover, rising awareness level about advanced healthcare management technologies, and increased healthcare penetration are some of the other factors creating market opportunities. The emerging economies in the region are making significant contribution to the market in term of revenue. Bottom of Form