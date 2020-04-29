Janelle Meraz Hooper Launches a New Adult Novel about Sex-Trafficking on the Internet

Janelle Meraz Hooper has released her new novel, A One-way Cruise to Africa, Terror on the Internet, a suspense/romance novel for New Adults 19-29 years old (and up.).

Northwest writer, Janelle Meraz Hooper, has just released her new novel, A One-way Cruise to Africa, Terror on the Internet, available now on Amazon Kindle. For a limited time, the novel can be read for free by Amazon Prime Members or available for purchase.

Sex-trafficking is an increasing problem in the United States. However, it is difficult to get New Adults to recognize the danger and take precautions to protect themselves. Although there are many opportunities for young people to be put at risk in the world of sex-trafficking, this novel focuses on the danger of posting too much information on social networks over the Internet. It has no explicit sex.

The author is hopeful that wrapping the trafficking crisis in an entertaining novel will make the information more palatable to this vulnerable age group. Using humor and light romance, she weaves a plot that makes the reality of our current world easier to understand.

In the book, the author describes a young woman, Anney Oakes, who has just moved to Seattle from a small coastal town. Shy, she’s having trouble making friends at work and is depending upon a computer to help fill the lonely hours at home. When she tells Jeremy, a workmate, that her new website already has fifty-six views, he tells her, “Anney, you need to find some real friends.”

That night, in Africa, Maku visits her website…he’s real, but he’s not a friend. His “friends” are all over the globe; one of them is right outside Anney’s bedroom window.

About Janelle Meraz Hooper:

Ms. Hooper is an independent, award-winning novelist, playwright, and short story writer. Her books include A Three-Turtle Summer; As Brown as I Want, the Indianhead Diaries; and Custer & His Naked Ladies.

For more information about the book, please visit:

https://www.amazon.com/One-way-Cruise-Africa-Terror-Internet-ebook/dp/B087MY5WWY/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=A+one-way+cruise+to+Africa&qid=1588023308&s=digital-text&sr=1-1