Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market worth $19.35 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%

Growth in the infectious diseases Diagnostics market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit & Reagent, Instruments), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, TB, Influenza), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS), End User (Hospital, Research Institute) – Global Forecast to 2022

The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is Segmented on:

1. Product & Service

2. Disease Type

3. Technology

4. End User

By product and service, assays, kits and reagents segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.

