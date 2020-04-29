How is COVID-19 Impacting on the Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Industry?

The latest report on Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market (by biomarker (extracellular vesicles (EVs), cell-free DNA (cf DNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and other circulating biomarkers), end-user (hospitals and physician laboratories, reference laboratories, and other)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of breast cancer liquid biopsy.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure breast cancer liquid biopsy cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential breast cancer liquid biopsy growth factors. The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Rapidly Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Cancer Treatment and the Growing Prevalence of Cancer are the Major Factors that Drive the Growth of the Breast Cancer Market

The liquid bioscopy in breast cancer is simple processes that enable the Traces of cancer’s DNA through a simple blood sample. It helps to collect a range of information that further helps to describe the most suitable treatment for the patients. This is a non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsies. Liquid bioscopy test detects epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene mutations that assist doctors to choose the right treatment at the right time.

The rapidly growing demand for non-invasive cancer treatment and the growing prevalence of cancer are the major factors that drive the growth of the breast cancer market. The Prevalence of breast cancer across the world is 2,093,876 in 2018. Breath cancer is the second largest cause of death worldwide. Thus, this is anticipated to boost the growth of breast cancer liquid biopsy market. Furthermore, the demand for non-invasive cancer treatments coupled with its advantages over the traditional treatments is favoring the market growth.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Segmentation

The global breasts cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented as a biomarker, and end-user. In terms of the biomarker, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is categorized as extracellular vesicles (EVs), cell-free DNA (cf DNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and other circulating biomarkers. Cancer biomarkers are biological molecules found in blood, other body fluids, or tissues that are secreted by the cancerous tumor. The extracellular vesicles (EVs) offers drug resistance, invasiveness and stemness across cancer cells, increased proliferation rate. It includes cancer-associated molecules such as glycoproteins, various non-coding RNAs and DNA fragments and mRNAs. Additionally, several countries have a strong government focus on healthcare costs and are implementing cost-effective health technology assessments that contribute to the growth of the extracellular vesicles (EVs) biomarkers in this market. By end users, the market classified into hospitals and physician laboratories, reference laboratories, and others.

North America Holds the Maximum Market Share in the Breasts Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market

Geographically, North America holds the maximum market share in the breasts cancer liquid biopsy market followed by Europe. High prevalence of breast cancer is the primary factor that drives the growth of North America breast cancer liquid biopsy market. According to the Breastcancer.org, in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer, besides lung cancer. In addition, the advancements in the cancer treatment, and developed healthcare infrastructure are contributing to breast cancer liquid biopsy market in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Analysis

The key companies in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market include Isogen Life Science, GUARDANT HEALTH, INC, Biodesix, Inc., FLUXION BIOSCIENCES, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genomic Health, Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, and Myriad Genetics, Inc. among others. Major players in this market are focusing on the new product launch to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, Biocept, Inc. one of the leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests for ESR1 Biomarker Detection. This test is designed to offer physicians with clinically actionable information to advance the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer.

