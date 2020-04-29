Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2018-2024

The latest report on Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the artificial intelligence in diabetes management market by device (insulin delivery devices, diagnostic devices, glucose monitoring devices) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast.

In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of artificial intelligence in diabetes management such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. The global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.55% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

An estimated number of 425 million people in the world have diabetes, which costs about 12% of the world’s health expenditures, and yet 1 in 2 persons remain undiagnosed and untreated. Different applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing offer promise in diabetes care. Artificial intelligence methods in combination with the latest technologies, such as medical devices, mobile computing, and sensor technologies, have great potential to provide better services to deal with chronic diseases. One of the most lethal and prevalent chronic diseases is diabetes mellitus, in which glucose homeostasisis dysfunctional. Artificial intelligence, in healthcare, uses algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data. Artificial intelligence is being used for a wide range of healthcare and research applications, including detection of disease, management of chronic conditions, delivery of health services, and drug discovery.

Large Number of Diabetic Population in the World is the Prime Factor for the Growth of Artificial Intelligence Diabetes Management Market

A large number of diabetic population in the world is the prime factor for the growth of artificial intelligence diabetes management market globally. Besides, high penetration of internet and well-developed internet infrastructure in developed countries, increasing government expenditure on healthcare and new programs initiated by the government regarding awareness about chronic diseases is set to push the global artificial intelligence diabetes management market. Additionally, the patient-centric approach of healthcare and the prevailing use of smart monitoring devices to track health record of the patientare the significant factors, whichpropel the market. While the cost of the devices remains the major restraint for the global artificial intelligence diabetes management market.

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Segmentation

The global artificial intelligence diabetes management market is segmented on the basis of devices. The sub-markets include insulin delivery devices, diagnostic devices, and glucose monitoring devices. Glucose monitoring is the dominating devices segment in artificial intelligence diabetes management market worldwide and it is set to have considerable growth in the future.

North America is the Dominating Region in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market

On the basis is geography the global artificial intelligence diabetes management market is divided into four regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific,andRoW. North America is the dominating region in the global artificial intelligence diabetes management market owing to the better internet infrastructure, development of latest and advanced technologies and growing government spending on healthcare in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with high rate. Emerging economies like China, India and South Korea are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which will contribute to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, huge patient pool suffering from diabetes in this region will add to the demand for artificial intelligence diabetes management

Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Competitive Analysis

Apple Inc., Google Inc, Vodafone Group Plc, Diabnext, IBM Corporation, Tidepool, and Glooko Inc. are some of the major players in the global artificial intelligence diabetes management market.

