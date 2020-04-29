Digital PCR Market- 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Industry Outlook, Demand and Forecasts to 2026

The global digital PCR market size is forecast to reach USD 799.1 million by 2026, attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. Digital PCR is the biotechnological advancement of conventional PCR and provides a reproducible and sensitive method of measuring the amount of RNA or DNA in a sample. Fortune Business Insights discusses the market and its growth trajectories in a recently published report titled, “Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to this report, the market value was USD 224.9 million in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-pcr-market-102014

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the Digital PCR Market.

Rise in Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Aid in Expansion of Market

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a major digital polymerase chain reaction market growth driver. In addition to this, the advancement in medical technology and introduction of innovative devices for therapeutic purposes will also aid in expansion of the market in the coming years. These innovative devices include crystal dPCR, beam dPCR chip-based digital PCR, and droplet digital PCR.

On the other side, high cost of digital polymerase chain reaction installation may pose a major challenge to the market growth. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about the availability of treatment options, especially in developing and under-developed nations, may hamper the overall market in the coming years.Nevertheless, the gradual shift towards chip-based dPCR from droplet dPCR by healthcare providers is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/digital-pcr-market-102014

Top manufactures of Digital PCR Market are:

Qiagen

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Fluidign Corporation

Stilla Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Other Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Digital PCR Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-pcr-market-102014

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to help Asia Pacific Register Faster CAGR by 2026

As per geographical segmentation, North America earned the largest digital polymerase chain reaction market share with a revenue of USD 96.5 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the high prevalence and diagnosis rate of infectious disease and the availability of better healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, there is high awareness among people about the availability of advanced dPCR devices as treatment options in the developed nations of the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of various cancer cases and metabolic diseases are also boosting the regional market.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years on account of the developing healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities and increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-pcr-market-102014

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Infectious diseases, Cancer)

4.2 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch

4.3 Technological Advancements in Digital PCR

4.4 Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region

Global Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR

5.2.2 Chip-based Digital PCR

5.2.3 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.3.1 Instruments

5.3.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication

5.4.1 Infectious Diseases

5.4.2 Oncology

5.4.3 Genetic Disorders

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics

5.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

5.5.3 Diagnostic Centers

5.5.4 Academic & Research Organization

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

Toc Continued….

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Comprehensive analysis of the Aesthetic Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Order Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102014

Related Reports:

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Regional Industry Development, Global Trends and Forecast to 2026

Vision Care Market 2020 Global Trends, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2026

Guidewire Market 2020 | Size, Regional Industry Development, Trends, Growth Factor and Forecast 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs