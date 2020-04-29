Breast Cancer Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Worldwide Segmentation & Deep Study on “Breast Cancer Market” Present by MarkerResearchFuture.com and Provide Overview of Key Players and their Strategic Profiling in the Market, Comprehensively Analyzing their Core Competencies, and Drawing a Competitive Landscape for the Market

Segmentation Analysis:

Global Breast Cancer Market is segmented on the basis of type into invasive ductal carcinoma, invasive lobular carcinoma and other. On the basis of treatment, they are segmented into chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, biologic therapy, hormone therapy and other. Chemotherapy is further segmented into antimetabolites, anthracyclines, taxanes and alkylating agents. Target therapy is further segmented into tyrosine kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies Hormone therapy is further segmented into selective estrogen-receptor modulators (SERMs), aromatase inhibitors and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, private pharmacies and other.

Global Breast Cancer Market: Overview

According to a recent study published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global breast cancer market is growing at a moderate growth rate; mainly due to rise in the prevalence rate of the Breast Cancer Market Overview. Adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, mutations in genetic profile of the patients and continuous exposure to harmful radiations are also responsible for the increase of the breast cancer cases all across the world. Increasing government support, increased investment in the research and development, and rising awareness about the breast cancer among masses also has contributed to the growth of the market.

On the other hand, there are some obstacles in this market such as high cost of the treatment, expensive drugs, and side effects of the treatment. These all factors have negatively affected the widespread growth of overall breast cancer market.

Leading Players

The global market consist of players such as Pfizer (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Oncogenex (US), Apthera Inc (UK), BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals (US), Oncothyreon Inc (US), Astellas (Japan), Bipar Sciences (US), Puma Biotechnology (US), Sanofi S.A. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Genentech (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Accord Healthcare, Inc. (India), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb company (US), Actavis, Inc. (US), Hospira, Inc. (US), and Bayer AG (Germany). These are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global breast cancer market.

Competitive Dashboard:

The market for breast cancer is well established market with number of companies operating in this market. There are large number of companies involved in the development of the products including the drugs, molecules.

Breast Cancer Market is becoming huge with increasing demand for the treatment options. Unavailability of absolute treatment has given a wide range of platform for the development of the market. Companies are focusing on the development of new products which will be cost effective and will have minimum side effects. Various companies are involved in the development of specific types of molecules, and novel therapies. These companies have adapted the strategies of the acquisitions, and also launching of the new products in order to strive in this big and competitive market. Moreover, competition amongst new market players is also expected to upsurge growth for breast cancer drugs market over the next few years.

Pfizer is among the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies headquartered in US. In March 2017, company has got FDA approval of IBRANCE for the first line HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. It is the only cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK 4/6) inhibitor approved by the FDA as a first line therapy. In 2016, Pfizer has acquired Medivation to increase its oncology market.

AstraZeneca is an Anglo–Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company headquarters in UK. In 2017, company has got approval for three new drugs. Lynparza is one of three new drugs which is PARP inhibitors. This drug has shown a most promising results in Phase III clinical trials and may generate $1.2 billion by 2020.

Novartis AG is one of the largest Swiss pharmaceutical company. In 2017, company has got FDA approval for Kisqali as first-line treatment for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer with the combination of any aromatase inhibitor. Company has announced collaboration with IBM Watson Health to explore development of new techniques. In 2016, LEE011 is approved by FDA as first-line treatment for breast cancer.

GlaxoSmithKline is the world sixth largest pharmaceutical company headquartered in UK. Tykerb is the most widely used drug of the company. In 2015, GSK has announced its acquisition on GlycoVaxyn which is a Swiss pharmaceutical company.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG is among the five largest pharmaceutical company in the world headquartered in Switzerland. In 2014, Roche has got an FDA approval of Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) which is the first antibody-drug conjugate for treating HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Regional Analysis

Breast cancer is one of the major type of cancer in women all across the world. According to WHO, 200,000 new cases are diagnosed worldwide and the number will increased in the coming future. The Americas dominate the global breast cancer market owing to the presence of huge patient population suffering from breast cancer. Moreover, changing lifestyle, and increasing government support, role of cancer care organisations in increasing awareness about the disease in people has also impacted on the growth of the breast cancer market. Europe accounts for the second largest market for the breast cancer, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to the huge population base, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, rapidly developing economies and presence of huge opportunity for the growth of the market. The Middle East & Africa has the least market share due to the presence of the poor economies in Africa region.

