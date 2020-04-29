Automotive Steering System Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

Latest report on Global Automotive Steering System Market by FMI
Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the Global Automotive Steering System Market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2012-2016. The Market study suggests that the Global Market size of Automotive Steering System is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2017-2027.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the Global economy and, in turn, on the Automotive Steering System Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer Market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the Market players.
The Automotive Steering System Market research demonstrates the current and future Market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of By Technology
- Hydraulic Automotive Steering System
- Electronic Automotive Steering System
- H-EPS
- C-EPS
- P-EPS
- R-EPS
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Compact
- Mid-Size
- Premium
- Luxury
- SUV
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Market Players
- Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.
- Showa Corp.
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Hitachi Automotive System Ltd.
- Sona Koyo Steering System Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- NSK Steering System Co. Ltd.
- Mando Corp.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Magal Engineering Limited
- ATS Automation Tooling System Inc.
- Hyundai Mobis
