Analysis of the Global Automotive Ethernet Market Forecast to 2025 Using A Base Year of 2019

The latest report on Automotive Ethernet Market gives complete coverage of the Automotive Ethernet Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Automotive Ethernet such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Automotive Industry is Trending to Ethernet for In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Based on Open IEEE Standards

The automotive industry is trending to Ethernet for in-vehicle networking (IVN) based on open IEEE standards. Automobiles are rapidly developing and including unique levels of comfort and safety. Automotive Ethernet is used as an advanced driver-assistance system. Automotive Ethernet is the use of an Ethernet-based network for connections between in-vehicle electronic systems. Demand is accelerating for deterministic, high-performance bandwidth features and low-cost cabling solutions, pointing to Ethernet-based networks as the solution. In the new era of automotive innovation, Ethernet solutions provide high data rates and design flexibility.

Increasing adoption of the advanced driver-assistance system by the original equipment manufacturers and the rising number of production of vehicles are the driving factors for the growth of the global Automotive Ethernet market. Technological advancement and innovation such as the adoption of connected vehicles and devices in the automotive industry fuel the growth of the global automotive Ethernet market. On the other hand, high implementation cost associated with the in-vehicle system may hamper the growth of the global automotive Ethernet market. Furthermore, the emergence of autonomous and connected vehicles and the emergence of 5G technologies creates an opportunity for the growth of the global automotive Ethernet market.

Growth of the Automotive Ethernet Industry

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region dominates by the largest market share in the Automotive Ethernet market due to the adoption of advanced technologies such as in-vehicle system and an increasing number of fleets in this region. In Asia-Pacific, China dominates the market followed by Japan and India. Also, Asia Pacific region expected to boost the growth of the Automotive Ethernet market due to the development of autonomous or unmanned vehicles. An increasing number of vehicle sales in China fuels the growth of the Automotive Ethernet market. Europe holds the second position in the global automotive Ethernet market. In Europe, Germany holds the highest market share in the global automotive Ethernet market due to the high production of the number of fleets.

