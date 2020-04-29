8K Display Resolution Industry 2020: Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study and Future Estimations 2023

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, 8K display resolution Industry has got a huge potential to be adopted as the next big thing in the viewing and display industry. The continuous developments and increasing technological advancements are major factors leading to growth of 8K display resolution market.

The global 8K Display Resolution Industry, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global 8K display resolution market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, 8K display resolution Industry is expected to contribute faster to the growth in countries such as Japan, China and India. This is owing to the high amount of research and development in that region and also growing demand for high end consumer electronics. Another major factor driving the growth of 8K display resolution market in the Asia Pacific region is the presence of key players like Canon and Sharp Corporation among others.

Key players

The prominent players in 8K Display Resolution Industry are – Samsung Group (South Korea), Dell (U.S.), Hisense Co. Ltd. (China), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd (China), BOE Japan, Co. Ltd. (Japan), Red Digital Cinema Camera Company (U.S.), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), among others.

8K Display Resolution Industry – Segments

The 8K display resolution market has been segmented on the basis of device, resolution and application. The application segment is further bifurcated into retail, consumer electronics, advertisements and education. The biggest inhibitor to the growth of 8K TV will be consumer screen size preferences.

Global 8K Display Resolution Market – Regional Analysis

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of 8K display resolution market. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share after Asia Pacific region in 8K display resolution market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure and with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of 8K display resolution market.

As compared to other regions, the 8K display resolution market in North America is expected to witness healthy growth. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of 8K display resolution market. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure and allows high penetration of devices, while the developed economies in these regions is another reason for the growth of 8K display resolution market.

