Optical Imaging Market – Size, Share, Trends| Global Forecast 2020

According to the new market research report “Optical Imaging Market” is expected to reach USD 1,749.2 million by 2020. The market was valued at USD 989.0 million in 2015 and is expected to grow from 2015 to 2020.

Owing to the technological advancements and increasing application areas of optical imaging techniques in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries and medical diagnostics & therapeutics, the optical imaging market recorded a healthy growth rate during last decade. Optical imaging is extensively used for several applications including preclinical research, disease diagnosis, and imaging of various cellular and molecular processes in vivo including protein interactions, protein degradation, and protease activity. Thus, increasing research activities in the biopharmaceutical industry and rising applications of optical imaging modalities for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this market. Moreover, uptake of optical imaging techniques due to growing demand for non-invasive & non-ionizing imaging modalities with ageing population and integration of optical imaging techniques with other imaging modalities is expected to drive the demand for optical imaging products in the coming years.

In this report, the global optical imaging market is segmented by techniques, products, applications, end users, geographic regions, and countries. It also discusses the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges of this market and its sub-markets.

In 2013, North America accounted for the largest share of the global optical imaging market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Greater uptake of optical imaging products and the presence of large number of optical imaging products manufacturers in the North American and European region has led to their large market share in the optical imaging market. However, the Asia-Pacific region represents the substantial growth opportunity for the optical imaging market during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020. The growth in this region is primarily driven by increased focus on healthcare growth in geriatric population, rising per capita income, increasing investments in the APAC healthcare industry by key market players, rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, and low labor costs.

The prominent players in the optical imaging market include Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Bioptigen, Inc. (U.S.), Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Canon, Inc. (U.S.), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.),