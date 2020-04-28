Opportunities for the global building panel market to reach $237.3 billion by 2025

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global building panel market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential building sectors. The global building panel market is forecast to reach $237.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing new construction, renovation activities, and increasing demand for cost effective construction practices.

In this market, concrete, plastics, metal, wood, and silica are used for manufacturing of building panels. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that concrete building panels will remain the largest segment over the forecast period, as it consumes much less time and effort for installation. The plastic building panels is expected to witness the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

Within the global building panel market, residential is expected to remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing housing construction in emerging nations.

APAC will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and increasing construction activities in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use high pressure laminates (HPLs), growing adoption of gypsum panels, and increasing demand for structural insulated panels (SIPs) in construction. Panasonic, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, CRH PLC, and Lafarge are among the major suppliers of building panels.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global building panel market by panel type, material type, application, end use, and region and has compiled a comprehensive research report titled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Building Panel Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the global building panel market by panel type, material type, application, end use, and region, as follows:

By Panel Type [Value ($ Billion) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Precast Concrete Panels

• Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

• Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

• Wood-based Panels

By Material Type [Value ($ Billion) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Concrete

• Plastic

• Metal

• Wood

• Silica

By Application [Value ($ Billion) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Floors

• Roofs

• Walls

• Columns & Beams

• Staircases

By End Use [Value ($ Billion) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

By Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

− United States

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− France

− United Kingdom

− Russia

− Italy

− Spain

• APAC

− Japan

− China

− India

• ROW

− Brazil

This 213-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global building panel market by end use, (residential and non residential), by panel type (precast concrete panels, Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP), Structural Insulated Panels (SIP), and wood-based panels), by material type (concrete, plastics, metal, wood, and silica), by application (floors, roofs, walls, columns & beams, and staircases), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years?