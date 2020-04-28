How is COVID-19 Impacting on the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Industry?

Study on Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Infinium Global Research is a comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Cold Chain Monitoring Market through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Cold Chain Monitoring Technologies Preventing Spoilage of Fresh, Frozen Products And Pharmaceutical Products

Ongoing coronavirus pandemic has paused the world but cold storage companies are working round the clock, to ensure enough supply of fresh and frozen products in supermarkets and grocery stores. The government of various countries has implemented restrictions on movement to contain the global pandemic, the cold chain sector along with transport and logistics would remain an essential service because the demand for fresh and frozen products is growing and anticipated to grow further as people are stocking -up.

Cold chain technologies help in preventing spoilage of products by maintaining a specific temperature range throughout the supply chain to maintain the freshness of the products. Moreover, some extremely temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products need cold chain storage technologies to prevent spoilage of the products.

Cold Chain Monitoring Technology an Important Aspect to Track COVID-19 Test Sample

Cold chain monitoring technology has become an important aspect to track COVID-19 test sample temperatures in transport to ensure that safe temperatures are not breached at any point throughout the transportation process. The stability in temperature is required to get a conclusive result. According to the CDC guidelines, COVID-19 test samples should be shipped from frozen -20 degrees centigrade. The European Medicines Agency and its partners in the European medicines regulatory network are implementing measures to enhance the fast-track monitoring system in place to help prevent and mitigate supply issues with crucial medicines used for treating COVID-19 patients.

Cold Chain Companies Operating at Full Capacity after Lockdowns

Cold storage companies are increasingly adopting cold storage technologies such as warehouse management to maintain the freshness of products from food manufacturers to cold chain warehouses to the grocery stores and end-users, sensor technologies, business continuity strategies, and implementing supply chain risk management.