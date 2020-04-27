Sales of Workstation to Decelerate in 2029 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

VALLEY COTTAGE — Workstations are gaining paramount importance on the back of rising information technology infrastructure. Greater emphasis on enhancing IT operations has bided well for the global workstation market. On that premise, FMI projects the market to hit approximately US$ 100 Bn by 2029 end.

“Application optimization, enhanced reliability, and greater performance are highly favored attributes propelling the growth of workstation market. Heightening demand for graphics, networking, and digital content creation is fueling the growth of global workstation market. Integration of workstations will thus remain on an upward growth trajectory through 2029,” reports FMI.

Key Takeaways of Workstation Market Study

Desktops continue to be preferred by consumers across the globe.

Mobile workstations will register prolific growth over the forecast period.

Windows-enabled workstations are highly favored by consumers worldwide.

The primary consumers of workstations are large enterprises, which will follow upward growth trend in foreseeable future.

Europe and North America will collectively occupy 70% share in the global workstation market.

Workstation Market – Key Growth Factors

Prevalence of 3D animation technology is inflating the sales in North America.

Presence of technology pioneers such as Secunet AG and Microsoft Corporation continues to strengthen market growth in developed economies.

Growing capital investments are bolstering the workstation market growth in Asia Pacific.

Rising adoption of workstation by SMEs will support the market growth through 2029.

Workstation Market – Key Restraints

Linux-enabled workstations will witness relatively sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Cost-intensive nature of mobile workstations will restrain market growth through 2029.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players profiled in this FMI study include, but are not limited to, VMware, Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, Lenovo Group Limited, Citrix Systems, Secunet AG, HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Red Hat, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Fujitsu Limited. Major players continue to target manufacturing, engineering & design sectors which collectively hold approximately 50% market share. They must tap value-capture opportunities in engineering simulations and 3D mechanical designs through 2029.

