Atopic Dermatitis Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has revealed in its latest report that the global atopic dermatitis market is set to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The wide prevalence of the disease is one of the key drivers of the market growth.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2015, atopic dermatitis had affected 20% of infants & children and 3% of adults across the world. Market players have catalyzed research activities, which when coupled with initiatives undertaken by the governments to control the disease is likely to complement market proliferation. Other factors responsible for the market expansion over the assessment period include decreased quantity of a protein called filaggrin in the skin, increasing prevalence of atopic disorders, etc. However, poor reimbursement policies in developing nations coupled with expensive treatments are poised to restrict the growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Market across the review period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled by MRFR in the report are Sanofi S.A. (France), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc (Canada), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Meda Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and Allergan Plc. (Republic of Ireland).

Industry Developments:

In August 2018, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. signed a deal for the deployment of XTRAC® excimer laser across the group’s network of dozens of clinics. XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat diseases such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, etc.

In August 2018, drug maker Lupin received FDA approval for from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Hydrocortisone Butyrate lotion, which is used for the treatment of mild atopic dermatitis.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global atopic dermatitis market is segmented into hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal antibodies, Interferon, Calcitonin, and others.

By application, the global atopic dermatitis market has been segmented into Cancer, blood disorders, chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and others.

By end-user, the atopic dermatitis market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and research centers.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global atopic dermatitis market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas has a lot of factors contributing towards its expansion and acceleration of revenue creation. Some of the factors expected to catapult the regional market on an upward trajectory are increasing patient pool with low quantity of protein filaggrin, high healthcare expenditure, increasing government support for research & development, well-developed technology, etc. The growth strategies devised by the key players present in the region are further expected to fuel the expansion of the atopic dermatitis market.

Europe is anticipated to stabilize itself as the second largest market for atopic dermatitis market. The growth is attributable to the increased research and development activities coupled with government support. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing atopic dermatitis regional market. The growth can be ascribed to the huge patient population, the presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, and high healthcare expenditure.

