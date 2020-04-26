New Book by Joram Piatigorsky: Notes Going Underground

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Joram Piatigorsky Notes Going Underground hitting stores everywhere on January 16, 2020.

“This intriguingly dark collection of short stories by Piatigorsky considers the possibility of a transitional stage between life and death…Penetrating, inventive writing that challenges perceptions of what lies beyond the veil.” – Kirkus Reviews, December 2019

“Notes Going Underground is a fascinating read that makes you wonder what we still have to learn about life and how it ends.” – Mark Cymrot, author of Squeezing Silver and chairman of The Writer’s Center, Bethesda

“A remarkable storyteller, Piatigorsky’s beautifully blends the often-remote nature of dying with what he calls the ‘privilege of life’ – with humor, poignancy and even a certain romantic fantasy. Notes Going Underground is one of those books that other writers will secretly wish they wrote themselves.” – James Mathews, author of Last Known Position

Joram Piatigorsky is a prominent molecular biologist and eye researcher, major Inuit art collector and writer, and son of renowned cellist Gregor Piatigorsky and Jacqueline de Rothschild. He is the author of Gene Sharing and Evolution, Jellyfish Have Eyes, The Speed of Dark, and The Open Door. Notes Going Underground is his second published collection of short stories.

