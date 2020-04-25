Sports Analytics Market 2020 Global Trends, Sports Analytics Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global sports analytics market size is anticipated to reach over USD 5 billion by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The report covers a detailed analysis and study of the global Sports Analytics market for the estimated forecast period. It covers the details of the segments which are being used for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing focus on analysis has led the users to have an insight on the growth of market. The report covers and focuses on a systematic approach which covers the different strategies which are being covered in the overall market.

In addition, it also covers the strategies along the major shareholders and stakeholders which is likely to have an impact on the overall market for the estimated forecast period. The report covers detailed analysis of the market for the estimated forecast period. Several strategies are being analyzed for the estimation for the growth of the market. Moreover, increased need for the determination of the strategies of the competitors is covered in the report for the global Sports Analytics market. The report analyses and estimates the factors such as the organic and inorganic strategies which are being adopted by the companies to lead to have an impact on the market. Several views of manufacturers, end users and industry experts are being used for the collating the market for the estimated forecast period.

The global Sports Analytics market is competitive in nature as a large number of well-established healthcare and automotive companies are operating in this industry. The major players of the global Sports Analytics market are EXL, SportsSource Analytics, IBM, SAS, GlobalStep, Tableau Software, IceBergs Sports, Catapult, iSportsAnalysis, and Sportradar. Moreover, the other potential players in the sports analytics market are Quant4Sport, Chyronhego, Exasol, Advanced Sports Analytics, and TruMedia Network. The recognized companies are coming up with an innovative and new sports analytics solution. For instance, in July 2019, IBM announced a partnership with Columbus Crew. With this partnership, IBM created the digital experience for Columbus Crew Soccer Club’s new stadium which is expected to be open by the year 2021.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Sports Analytics industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Sports Analytics industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The North American region is projected to gather the highest market share during the forecast period. The dominance of this region is mainly accredited to the significant developments happening in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to accumulate the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025. The market growth in this region is primarily accredited to the increasing awareness about the sport analytics solutions among the various organization.

Segment Overview of Global Sports Analytics market

Analytics Type Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

On-Field

Off-Field

Sports Type Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Team Sports

Football

Cricket

Basketball

Hockey

Others

Individual Sports

Tennis

Boxing

Athletics

Others

Application Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Player fitness and safety

Player performance

Broadcast management

Player and team evaluation

Others

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

