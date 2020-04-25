PCOS Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Rising obesity among women population to drive the growth of global PCOS treatment market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global PCOS Treatment Market By Treatment (Surgeries v/s Drug Treatment), By Diagnosis (Pelvic Examination, Ultrasound, Blood Tests), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Fertility Clinics), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global PCOS treatment market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period on account of the rising awareness pertaining to diseases and reproductive health among the population. Additionally, initiatives taken by various government and non-government organizations for spreading awareness and providing schemes and services for the welfare of women is further expected to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years. Furthermore, easy access to PCOS therapeutics, growing demand for PCOS medication and rising popularity of combination therapy are further expected to foster the growth of market through 2025. However, easy availability of generics and off the label drugs might hinder the growth of market during forecast period. Additionally, lack of approved therapeutics and side effects of the available drugs might hamper the growth of market over the next few years. Also, at present no targeted therapy is available for this syndrome & it is only controlled through medication and some surgical procedures.

Browse XX market data Tables and XX Figures spread through XXX Pages and an in-depth TOC on“Global PCOS Treatment Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/pcos-treatment-market/4683.html

The global PCOS treatment market is segmented based on treatment, diagnosis, end user, company and region. Based on treatment the market can be bifurcated into surgeries and drug treatment. The drug treatment segment can further be categorized into oral contraceptives, antiandrogens, anti-depressants, insulin-sensitizing agents, anti-obesity drugs, others. The insulin-sensitizing agents segment is expected to dominate the market since they lower the insulin levels in blood and help in maintaining hormonal balance. The surgeries segment is further bifurcated into ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic ovarian drilling. The ovarian wedge resection segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years as this method removes some part of the ovary, which helps in regulating menstrual cycle and promotes ovulation.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, Mylan N.V., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. and others are some of the leading players operating in global PCOS treatment market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share. For instance, in January 2106, AstraZeneca announced that they have started start up for women health treatment and invested USD62 million in drug development for poly cystic ovarian disorder.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4683

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“North America is expected to dominate the global PCOS treatment market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Additionally, availability of skilled medical personnel coupled with large PCOS patient pool in the region is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players over the next few years. Furthermore, better reimbursement policies in the region are encouraging the population for PCOS treatment and surgeries, thereby anticipated to drive the growth of market over the next few years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global PCOS Treatment Market By Treatment (Surgeries v/s Drug Treatment), By Diagnosis (Pelvic Examination, Ultrasound, Blood Tests), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Fertility Clinics), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”,” has evaluated the future growth potential of global PCOS treatment market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global PCOS treatment market.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com