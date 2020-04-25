Osmolarity Testing Device Market Will Touch A New Level In Forecast 2018-2026

Osmolarity and osmolality are the units of measurement of solute concentration in a solution. Both the techniques are nowadays extensively used for the accurate diagnosis of diseases associated with body fluids. An osmolarity testing device is used to test a variety of solutions such as blood, plasma, urine, serum, cell culture media and others. Osmolarity measurement is considered as an important tool in diagnostic applications. Osmolarity testing of tears is nowadays considered as the gold standard test for the diagnosis of dry eye syndrome, whereas osmolality of blood and urine determines the salt-to-water balance and the renal function of body. These two parameters provide information about several clinical disorders such as electrolyte disturbances, exogenous intoxication and hydration status, owing to the fact that these solute concentrations controls the body fluid movement between intravascular and interstitial spaces of body tissues. Osmolarity and osmolality testing are used to investigate low sodium levels in the blood (hyponatremia), increased or decreased urine production, alcohol poisoning due to ingestion of toxins and to help determine the cause of chronic diarrhea.

Osmolarity testing devices available in the market are based on techniques such as freezing point depression, vapour pressure and electrical impedance. Each technology has its merits and demerits, varying from time consumed, complexity and results. The freezing point depression method is the oldest method of diagnosis, in which the sample is supercooled to its freezing point.

Osmolarity Testing Device Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing trend of miniaturization and development of advanced instruments producing reproducible, accurate and reliable results are fuelling the osmolarity testing devices market as these advanced device enhance the clinician’s ability to diagnose diseases. In addition to this, increasing awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and improvement in pathological services are also expected to contribute to the growth of the osmolarity testing devices market. Lack of skilled professionals in under-developed and developing countries and the presence of limited market players limit the growth of the osmolarity testing devices market.

Osmolarity Testing Device Market: Segmentation

By Technology Type:

Freezing Point Depression

Vapor Pressure

Electrical Impedance

By Product Type:

Table-top Devices

Handheld Devices

By Sample Type:

Blood

Urine

Tears

Other Fluids

By End Users

Hospitals

Ophthalmology & Optometry Clinics

Pathology Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Newer osmolarity testing devices are being developed to increase simplicity, convenience and accuracy for the routine diagnosis as well as to reduce the sample volume and time taken. There is an opportunity for market players to develop low cost and economical devices while improving laboratory efficiency and throughput. There is also a growing trend in point of care devices for clinical diagnosis using the electrical impedance technique to measure osmolarity.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the market for osmolarity testing devices can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is pegged to have the highest market share, owing to the fact that the region has a favorable reimbursement scenario as well as good availability of these service. North America is expected to be followed by Europe in terms of market share, owing to the region’s higher healthcare spending as well as developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period, due to the increasing awareness regarding diseases and the rising adoption of advanced healthcare equipment by end users. Latin America, followed by MEA, represents the least growth rate due to the low adoption of these devices in the region.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market players in the osmolarity testing devices market include,

Advanced Instruments, Inc.

TearLab Corporation

I-MED Pharma inc.

ELITechGroup

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

Arkray, Inc.

MRC Group

De Bruyne Instruments

Precision Systems Inc.

