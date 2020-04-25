Infectious Disease Testing Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth & Forecast 2025

Increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases and technological advancements to drive the growth of global infectious disease testing market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Infectious Disease Testing Market By Product & Service (Assays, Kits, & Reagents; Instruments; Services & Software), By Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Others), By Disease (Hepatitis, HIV, HAIS, HPV, TB, Influenza, Glandular fever, Coronavirus, Others), By End User (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Academic/Research Institutes, Other), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, global infectious disease testing market is expected to witness a CAGR during the forecast period. Rising old aged population is one of the major factors accounting for the growth of global infectious disease testing market. Moreover, increase in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics is expected to bode well for the growth of global infectious disease testing market through 2025. In addition to this, rapid shift from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, is positively influencing the growth of global infectious disease testing market in the years to come. Also, surging requirement for rapid diagnostic technique over current techniques due to long turnaround time are making headway for the growth of global infectious disease testing market. Along with this, supportive government funding is positively contributing to the market growth. However, there are some factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of global infectious disease testing market through 2025 such as rising healthcare costs and reimbursement concerns.

Browse XX market data Tables and XX Figures spread through XXX Pages and an in-depth TOC on“ Global Infectious Disease Testing Market “

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/infectious-disease-testing-market/4695.html

Global infectious disease testing market can be segmented based on product and service, technology, disease, end user, company, and region. Considering the disease, the market is fragmented into hepatitis, HIV, HAIS, HPV, TB, influenza, glandular fever, coronavirus and others. The hospital acquired infections (HAI) segment dominated the global infectious disease testing market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance during the forecast years as well which can be accredited to the rising burden of MRSA infections coupled with increasing number of new products that are continuously being launched in the market. Moreover, upsurge in the adoption of technologically advanced HAI diagnostic tests such as BD MAX Cdiff assay, Xpert MRSA NxG, and ARIES C is anticipated to boost the growth of segment. In terms of end user, the market is fragmented into hospital/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, physician offices, academic/research institutes, and others. Out of which, the hospital/clinical laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast years on account of fact that hospital laboratories are more accessible when compared to reference laboratories and offer test results quickly. Furthermore, increase in medicare reimbursement for clinical tests which are being done in hospitals is another key factor augmenting the demand of the segment over the years to come.

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, are among others are the leading players operating in global infectious disease testing market. The market players are adopting several growth strategies to enhance infectious disease testing market. Other competitive strategies include product launches; mergers & acquisitions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; and expansions to diverse their product portfolio in order to strengthen their market position.

Download sample report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4695

customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“North America is forecast to dominate the global infectious disease testing market during the next five years on account of presence of an advanced healthcare facility in the region. Furthermore, growing investments in the healthcare sector is also contributing to the growing trend. Additionally, existence of several leading national clinical laboratories is expected to further boost the market growth in region over the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Infectious Disease Testing Market By Product & Service (Assays, Kits, & Reagents; Instruments; Services & Software), By Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Others), By Disease (Hepatitis, HIV, HAIS, HPV, TB, Influenza, Glandular fever, Coronavirus, Others), By End User (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Academic/Research Institutes, Other), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global infectious disease testing market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global infectious disease testing market.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com