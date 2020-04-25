India Hospital Beds Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Improving healthcare infrastructure and rise in population suffering from various health ailments to drive the growth of India hospital beds market

According to TechSci Research report, “India Hospital Beds Market By Product Type (Regular Beds, Pediatrics Bed, Respiratory Beds, ICU Beds, Bariatric Beds, Bathing Beds, Homecare Beds, Pressure Relief Beds, Others), By Technology (Electrical, Semi-Electric, Automatic, Manual), By Type of Care (Rehabilitation v/s Curative), By Application (Intensive Care v/s Non-Intensive Care), By Treatment (Acute Care, Long-term Care, Critical Care, Others), By Sector (Private, Public), By End User (Home Care Settings, Elderly Home, Ambulatory Settings, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the India hospital beds market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period on account of increasing geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, renal disorders, among others, in the country. This has drastically increased the patient pool and rate of hospitalization. This is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025. Additionally, rising health awareness with increasing healthcare spending is further expected to propel the market during forecast years. Furthermore, growing trend of homecare settings is expected to create lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market. Besides, increasing R&D investments, technological advancements and new product launches by the major players operating in the market is further expected to foster the market through 2025. However, high costs of production and selling might hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, most of the Indian market relies upon foreign imports, which is anticipated to negatively impact the market growth. Moreover, associated complications such as mechanical abrasions and bed sores might further pose a challenge to the market growth during forecast period. Also, declining number of hospital beds in public hospitals might impede the market growth.

Browse XX market data Tables and XX Figures spread through XXX Pages and an in-depth TOC on

“ India Hospital Beds Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-hospital-beds-market/4716.html

The India hospital beds market is segmented based on product type, technology, type of care, application, treatment, sector, end user, company and region. Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into regular beds, pediatrics bed, respiratory beds, ICU beds, bariatric beds, bathing beds, homecare beds, pressure relief beds and others. The ICU beds segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the technological advancements & innovations in the ICU beds segment such as improved patient repositioning support, electrical retraction, lateral rotation feature, among others. This in turn increases compliance and comfort for the patient, thereby driving the segmental growth. Based on technology, the market can be categorized into electrical, semi-electric, automatic and manual. The manual segment holds a significant share in the market since these are the most conventional forms of bed used in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, among others. Additionally, they require very less or no maintenance. The electric beds segment is expected register the highest growth during forecast years owing to the growing prevalence of obesity in the country, which in turn has increased the need for bariatric care. Additionally, these beds provide enhanced mobility and even to the disabled patients. Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into intensive care and non-intensive care. The intensive care segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing bed occupancy rate and higher patient wait time. The non-intensive care segment is also expected to grow significantly on account of the increasing incidences of hospital acquired pneumonia and other hospital acquired infections. Based on treatment, the market can be grouped into acute care, long-term care, critical care and others. The acute care segment is expected to dominate the market until 2025 owing to the widespread applications of acute care beds in curing illness, providing treatment for injuries, among others. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population susceptible to various chronic and infectious diseases is further expected to drive the growth of segment across the country. The long term care is also expected to grow on account of the increasing patient population requiring long term care. Based on end user, the market can be segmented into home care settings, elderly home, ambulatory settings and others. The home care setting is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be attributed to the associated benefits such as increased affordability, convenience and effective patient care. Additionally, supportive government policies focusing on reducing the duration of hospital stays is anticipated to positively impact the segmental growth over next few years.

Midmark India, ArjoHuntleigh Holdings, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd, Godrej, VISCO, Mediline Industries, Meditek, Bharat Surgicals, Geeta Surgicals, Stryker, Hill Rom, Invacare Corporation, Savaria Corporation, Medilite, Ankit Polyweave Industry Company, Gita Mediquip Pvt. Ltd., Kay & Company, PMT Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Surgitech and others are some of the leading players operating in India hospital beds market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4716

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“India hospital beds market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing healthcare expenditure by the government and major players for improving the healthcare infrastructure in the country. Moreover, expansion of private healthcare institutions especially in the rural areas is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years. Besides, the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 is fueling the demand for hospital beds and across various regions in the country,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based India management consulting firm.

“India Hospital Beds Market By Product Type (Regular Beds, Pediatrics Bed, Respiratory Beds, ICU Beds, Bariatric Beds, Bathing Beds, Homecare Beds, Pressure Relief Beds, Others), By Technology (Electrical, Semi-Electric, Automatic, Manual), By Type of Care (Rehabilitation v/s Curative), By Application (Intensive Care v/s Non-Intensive Care), By Treatment (Acute Care, Long-term Care, Critical Care, Others), By Sector (Private, Public), By End User (Home Care Settings, Elderly Home, Ambulatory Settings, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, has evaluated the future growth potential of India hospital beds market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India hospital beds market.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com