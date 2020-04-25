Blood Warmer Devices Market Size, Share, Trend , Growth & Forecast 2025

Increasing burden of hypothermia cases and rising number of surgeries to drive the growth of global blood warmer devices market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Blood Warmer Devices Market By Product (Intravenous Warming System, Surface Warming System and Blood Warming Accessories), By Patient Type (Paediatric & Neonates, Adults), By Application (Preoperative Care, Home Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care, Others), By End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Home Care Settings, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, global blood warmer devices market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Mounting number of trauma cases is one of the major factors accounting for the growth of global blood warmer devices market. Moreover, these devices assist in regulating the normal body temperature and help in avoiding hypothermia, which is expected to bode well for the growth of global blood warmer devices market through the forecast period. In addition to this, increasing trend of the point of care treatment and home care system, is expected to positively supplement the growth of global blood warmer devices market in the years to come. Also, growing consumption of drugs coupled with rising prevalence of thyroid and diabetes, leads to increased product demand, thereby making headway for the growth of global blood warmer devices market. Along with this, supportive government funding is positively contributing to the market growth across the globe. However, there are some factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of global blood warmer devices market such as high price of instruments, high degree of consolidation and complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products. Furthermore, strict regulations by governments in various growing economies regarding the efficacy and safety of the blood warmer devices along with high cost for R&D might hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Global blood warmer devices market can be segmented based on product, patient type, application, end user, company, and region. Considering the application, the market is fragmented into preoperative care, home care, acute care, newborn care and others. The preoperative care application segment dominated the global blood warmer devices market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. This is because of its effectiveness in reducing wound pain, wound infection, and shivering. Also, acute care segment is further projected to register high growth during the forecast period owing to rise in geriatric population getting infected with various diseases.

Smiths Medical Inc., 3M, EMIT CORPORATION, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Geratherm Medical AG, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Belmont Instrument, LLC, Biegler GmbH, Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Braile Biomédica, ACE MEDICAL, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC, Baxter, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, 37Company, Combat Medical, Ecolab, are among others are the leading players operating in global blood warmer devices market. The market players are adopting several growth strategies to enhance the market scenario of blood warmer devices. Other competitive strategies include product launches; mergers & acquisitions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; and expansions to diverse their product portfolio in order to strengthen their market position.

“North America is forecast to dominate the global blood warmer devices market during the next five years on account of growing number of surgeries in the region. Furthermore, rising cases of hypothermia among infants and geriatric population is also contributing to the growing trend. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is forecast to register highest CAGR over the years to come which can be attributed to rise in the consumption of abusive drugs leading to the various health risks.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

