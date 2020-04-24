SD WAN Market Share – 2020 Analysis, Segmentation and Global Opportunities 2022

SD WAN Market Share Overview

A software-defined wide area network refers to a networking service used in network management services via low-level functionality. It permits organizations to build virtual networks and offer micro-segmentation and services. A software-defined WAN also aids enterprises in their connection management between internal and external cloud services.

Some of the primary factors leading to the growth of software-defined WAN are the proliferated adoption of private cloud technology, an increasing number of software-defined data centers, and the lucrative demand for security features in network services. Other factors influencing robust growth in the SD WAN market share include the cost-effective usage of public and private networks, optimizable hybrid cloud connectivity, and application-aware routing. The report published by MRFR states that the software-defined WAN market is likely to witness a whopping 50% CAGR during the forecast period.

In contrast, the global SD WAN Market Share is likely to face some hindrance in growth due to various factors. Bandwidth provisioning and the uncalculated risk of execution and expenses are some of the factors hindering the growth of the market. Further, security concerns with the cloud and SaaS are likely to pose as hindrances in the market growth. With a consistent increase in devices connected to the global network, the bandwidth may experience high load, resulting in slower data speed and poor performance, hence restraining the market growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Software Defined Wide Area Network market includes Cisco Systems (U.S.), VeloCloud Inc. (U.S.), Versa Networks (U.S.), Cloudgenix Inc. (U.S.), CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.), Silver Peak (U.S.), Talari Networks (U.S.), Viptela (), Nuage Networks (U.S.), and Ecessa Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Software-Defined-Wide-Area-Network Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Component : Virtual appliance, Physical appliance, and Hybrid.

: Virtual appliance, Physical appliance, and Hybrid. Segmentation by Deployment : On-Cloud and on-Premises.

: On-Cloud and on-Premises. Segmentation by Services : Managed services, and Professional services

: Managed services, and Professional services Segmentation by Application : Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, and Others (Oil & Gas and Mining & Transportation).

: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, and Others (Oil & Gas and Mining & Transportation). Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Software-Defined-Wide-Area-Network Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global Software-Defined-Wide-Area-Network market with the largest market share in the region. The U.S and Canada are the leading countries are leading countries in the region. The market growth is due to increase in need for bandwidth requirements and rising demand for highly efficient networking architecture. Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing region in the Software-Defined-Wide-Area-Network. China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, India are leading countries in the region. The market growth is attributed to rising implementation of SD-WAN which include the surging need to central network management and lowering the administrating and operating cost.

