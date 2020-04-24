Is the Global Dietary Fibers Market Going to Witness Downfall in Growth Rate in the Years to Come?

Our latest research report entitled Dietary Fibers Market (by source (whole grain products, fruits & vegetables), product (soluble dietary fibers, insoluble), application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other applications)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Dietary Fibers.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Dietary Fibers cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Dietary Fibers growth factors.

Growing Demand for Healthy Food, Which Has Several Health Benefits in our Day to Day Life as an Antiaging Property, Helps to Improve the Digestive System

The growing demand for healthy food, which has several health benefits in our day to day life as an antiaging property, helps to improve the digestive system, restrict the free movement of the free radical inside the body is helping to grow the demand of the dietary fiber products. The fibrous foods have several health benefits for all age groups, which range from the young age group to middle-class consumers and the old age group is continuously helping to grow the demand of the dietary fibers market.

The dietary fiber is an umbrella term for all types of plant-based food, which cannot be digested or absorb by the body. It is different from the carbohydrate, proteins, and fats, which are digestible by our body, but fibrous foods are not digestible. It is of two types, namely soluble and insoluble fiber. The global dietary fibers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The continuous growing awareness among the youth and middle-class consumers about the health benefits of the dietary fibers and simultaneously growing disposable income between them is helping to grow this demand at a significant rate. However, the lack of awareness about its health benefits among a large number of consumer groups in the developing countries is a restriction on the growth of this market in the short run. Moreover, the growing demand for dietary fibers based products among the health-conscious people in the developing regions is expected to provide a great opportunity for this industry in the long run.

North America is the Leading Player in the Dietary Fibers Market

North America is the leading player in the dietary fibers market, owing to the presence of several pharmaceuticals, food processing companies in this region. Additionally, the presence of a large number of organized food retail chains in this region, who are pro-consumers are constantly innovating new dietary fiber-based food for the better health of their consumers are helping to grow this market at a substantial rate.

Further, the Asia-Pacific dietary fibers market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the dietary fiber-based food products among the young and middle-class consumers.

Report on the Global Dietary Fibers Market Covers Segments such as Source, Product, and Application

On the basis of source, the sub-markets include whole grain products, fruits & vegetables, and other sources. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include soluble dietary fibers, and insoluble. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Lonza Group AG, Südzucker AG, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Grain Processing Corporation, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nexira SAS, Roquette Frères, and Ingredion Incorporated.

