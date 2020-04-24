E-Passport and E-Visa Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

E-Passport & E-Visa Market Highlights:

The continuous improvement & production in e-passport and e-visa infrastructures will provide sustainable market opportunities as countries stabilize the existing programs and continuously incorporate new documents & IT security features in five to 10 years cycle. The ICAO (The International Civil Aviation Organization) is currently working on the Logical Data Structure version 2 (LDR2) to enable automated reader devices to verify the authenticity & integrity of e-passport data. All travelers can request e-visa for their purpose of business, tourism, sports activities, transport, cultural activities and scientific activities for visiting a particular country.

The use of biometrics eliminates the chances of duplication or obliteration. In today’s scenario, with rising terrorist threats and an increase in the number of fraud cases, the governments are inclining towards electronic formats. This, in turn, is projected to impact the e-passport and e-visas market positively. In addition, the increasing efforts towards minimization of paperwork are also poised to act as a growth catalyst for the E-Passport & E-Visa Industry.

The introduction of the technology has proven to save time in getting clearances and offer utmost reliability. It is projected to catalyze growth rate of the e-passport and e-visa market in the foreseeable future.

E-Passport & E-Visa Market Competitive Dashboard:

Cardlogic Limited (Ireland), Iris Corporation (Malaysia), 4G identity solutions private limited (U.A.E), Safran identity and security (France), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands)Eastcompeace (China), Muehlbauer group (Malaysia) , Oberthur Technologies (France), HID Global Corporation(U.S), Datacard group (U.S), and Giesecke&Devrient limited (Germany) are few of the major players of the global e-passport and e-visa market.

These players are opting for approaches such as strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc. for strengthening their positions in the global market place and gaining an edge over other competitors. Infineon Technologies (Germany), Morpho B.V- Idemia (France) Cardlogix Corporation (U.S) are some of the other players that are expected to contribute to the development of the e-passport and e-visa market in the foreseeable future.

E-Passport & E-Visa Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the e-passport and e-visa market has been segmented into biometrics and RFID. The biometrics segment is further sub-segmented into fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, and iris recognition.

On the basis of application, the e-passport and e-visa market has been segmented into identification/proof, travelling (leisure business travel, travel, foreign affairs), and immigration/border control.

On the basis of hardware components, the e-passport and e-visa market has been segmented into processor/chip, antenna, and others.

E-Passport & E-Visa Market Regional Analysis:

The global market for e-Passport & e-Visa market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data as a service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to dominate the e-Passport & e-Visa Market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France were the early adopters of biometric technology for various purposes like border control, airport security, identity security, and law enforcement.

Asia Pacific will be expected to grow rapidly after Europe during the forecast period. Bangladesh and India, are planning to introduce e-passport and e-visa services to reduce the problems associated with document processing at airports security. The implementation of border control technology will also boost the country’s national security at departure terminals.

