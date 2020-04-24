Digital Healthcare Market Trends, Top 10 Companies and Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights:

Digital Healthcare operates based on healthcare big data, electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medical record (EMR), and others. Digital healthcare facilitates the smooth functioning of healthcare-related processes. It helps in the easy management of clinical data, payment procedures, claims, and various other healthcare activities.

The global Digital Healthcare Market Trends is expected to register a CAGR of 26.30% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 3,28,887.8 million till 2025.

The digital health systems segment is expected to account for a major share in the type segment of the global digital healthcare market during the forecast period.

The digital health systems segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.4% in 2018. These systems comprise of electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medical record (EMR) and e-prescribing systems. EHR and EMR systems are used for the collection, storage, and processing of the data related to the patient. These systems help in maintaining the medical records of the patients digitally, hence expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare

BioTelemetry

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corporation

General Electric Company

AT&T Inc.

Athenahealth Inc

EClinicalWorks

iHealth Lab Inc

Qualcomm Technologies

Segment Analysis:

The global digital healthcare market has been segmented by technology, application, delivery mode, components, and end user.

The market, based on technology, has been bifurcated into digital health systems, telehealthcare, mhealth, and healthcare analytics. The digital health systems are further sub-segmented into EHR/EMR and e-prescribing systems.

Based on application, the digital healthcare market has been segregated into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology, and others.

Based on delivery mode, the digital healthcare market has been segregated into on-premise and cloud-based.

Based on components, the digital healthcare market has been segregated into software, services, and



The global digital healthcare market, based on end user, has been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global digital healthcare market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global digital healthcare market during the assessment period. The high adoption rate of electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs), supportive government initiatives and rise in healthcare funding, and rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduced healthcare costs likely drive the market growth in the American region.

The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the presence of major players such as Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands) and others.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the presence of rapidly developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea and a rise in research & development centers.

The digital healthcare market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth owing to increasing government support toward the healthcare IT industry in the Middle East, and rapid technological advancements.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.