Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders & drug abuses coupled with growing number of rehabilitations centers across various countries to drive global behavioral rehabilitation market market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market By Application (Anxiety Disorder, Mood Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorder, Personality Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder), By Healthcare Setting (Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Others), By Industry (Medical, Sports, Others), By Treatment (Counselling, Medication, Support Services, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global behavioral rehabilitation market is expected to register a significant growth until 2025 owing to major factors like increasing incidences of depression and substance abuse cases, rise in number of hospitals and healthcare centers for behavioral disorders and growing awareness among patients. Moreover, presence of favorable government initiatives in various economies is further anticipated to propel the growth of behavioral rehabilitation market. New trends like adoption of telehealth/telemedicine in behavioral health are also fueling market growth.

Additionally, changing perception of people toward behavioral rehabilitation is proving as a positive point for the rehabilitation market. Increasing availability of therapies for behavioral rehabilitation and increasing preferences of partial hospitalization programs (PHP) help in the growth of the market. Shopping addiction, gambling addiction, binge eating addiction, video game addiction, exercise addiction, fasting, etc., are the common types of behavioral addictions, and to treat such addictions, rehabilitation programs are required. Moreover, societal acceptance of behavioral disorders is growing gradually and is encouraging patients to opt treatments for behavioral addictions. Patients are not hesitant to discuss their psychological health issues, thus acting as key drivers for adoption of behavioral rehabilitation treatment options.

However, the global behavioral rehabilitation market also faces some restraints. Shortage of behavioral health providers and lack of proper reimbursement might limit the growth of the market. Also, lack of proper awareness of behavioral disorders is further anticipated to hamper the growth of global behavioral rehabilitation market until 2025.

The global behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented based on application, healthcare setting, industry, treatment and region. Based on healthcare setting, the market is segmented into outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral rehabilitation and residential behavioral rehabilitation. Among them, the outpatient behavioral rehabilitation centers held the largest market share in 2019 as they offer an extensive range of outpatient behavioral health services for adults. These services may include addiction consultation, behavioral health transition of care, ambulatory detoxification program, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), substance abuse services for persons with HIV/AIDS, outpatient detoxification, outpatient treatment of alcohol and drug abuse and psychotherapy services. Additionally, these outpatient behavioral rehabilitation centers maybe located in community mental health centers or in general hospitals where individuals visit an outpatient clinic for an appointment. Patients usually prefer outpatient behavioral rehabilitation programs due to the to the freedom and flexibility they offer.

Major players operating in the global behavioral rehabilitation market include AAC HOLDINGS INC., Behavioral Health Group, Acadia Healthcare, Aurora Behavioral Health System, Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc., Magellan Health Inc., Niznik Behavioral Health, Promises Behavioral Health, Springstone Inc., Universal Health Services Inc., Psychiatric Solutions, Inc., CRC Health, American Addiction Centers, Inc. and Baxter Regional Medical Center. The market players are focusing on the development and introduction of novel products and services related to behavioral rehabilitation in the market which are easily affordable and accessible.

“North America serves as the largest market for behavioral rehabilitation market. Developed countries like United States and Canada have large number of mental health rehabilitation centers. Additionally, prevalence of mental disorders in these countries is the highest. This serves as a driving factor for the growth of behavioral rehabilitation market in the region.,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market By Application (Anxiety Disorder, Mood Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorder, Personality Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder), By Healthcare Setting (Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Others), By Industry (Medical, Sports, Others), By Treatment (Counselling, Medication, Support Services, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global behavioral rehabilitation market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global behavioral rehabilitation market.

