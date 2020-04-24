Are the Dynamics in Global Collaborative Robots Market Going to Change Drastically Due to COVID-19?

The latest report has been added to the wide database of Collaborative Robots Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Collaborative Robots Market by market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years.

As the overall causes of coronavirus piling up, virus episodes are creating panic among people. Though people around the world maintaining social distancing and isolation, frontline workers including healthcare staffs can’t stay at home. According to experts, robots can take control of the risky job of frontline workers. For example, China has deployed robots to help with specific tasks during the pandemic, such as taking individuals’ temperature s. Moreover, Robots can be used for clinical consideration including telemedicine and decontamination and logistics as stated by a group of leaders in the field of robotics.

Collaborative Robots Have Undergone A Paradigm Shift on the Technological Aspects

Industries are increasingly moving towards automation and demand for collaborative robots across several industries has increased due to their high accuracy and declining cost. According to the international standards ISO 10218 part 1 and part 2, there are four types of collaborative features for robots, such as safety monitored stop, hand guiding, speed, and separation monitoring and power and force limiting. Technological developments have also fueled the demand for collaborative robots exponentially in small and medium enterprises. However, few challenges are preventing the growth of the market and one of the most important ones is the need for fine dexterity. Industries are coming up with faster processors and integrated vision systems cobots.

Product Launch and Innovations, New Technologies to Gain A Competitive Edge in the Market

The key players are focusing on exclusive products, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Leading manufacturers are entering into a collaboration to sustain growth in the market and also for product expansion. Recently, ABB renown Swedish company, that pioneered in collaborative robots has partnered with Kawasaki to create the world’s first common interface for collaborative robots.

