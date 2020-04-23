Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. The research study examines the wireless electric vehicle charging market on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/342

Wireless charging is an emerging technology that provides enhanced durability of electric vehicles (EVs) and ease of charging. The miles covered per charge by the electric vehicles and the availability of the charging stations and time required for charging are some of the restraining factors for the adoption of the electric vehicles. As the electric vehicles are premium vehicles, they are equipped with the high-end features such as premium lighting, infotainment, and touch screen panels. These features are powered by the soul battery box available for traction and auxiliary functions. The regular use of these devices causes excessive draining of battery. These issues can be resolved with the help of wireless charging technology.

With the rise in trend and focus toward the autonomous ride sharing, the wireless electric vehicle charging is the most viable option for the OEMs or the autonomous fleet operators. Qualcomm Incorporated and WiTricity Corporation are some of the leading key players operating in the wireless electric vehicle charging market.

The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Marketis segmented into power source, installation, Distribution channel, vehicle type, and region. The power source segment is further divided into 3–<11 kW, 11–50 kW, and >50 kW. The market based on installation includes home and commercial. Depending on the distribution channel the market is segregated into OEMs and aftermarket. The vehicle type segment is further divided into battery electric vehicles (BEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and commercial electric vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the wireless electric vehicle charging market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Qualcomm Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Powermat Technologies Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., Witricity Corporation., Toshiba Corporation., Elix Wireless, and Evatran Group Inc.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/342/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market-amr

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2025.

• Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

• Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

• This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Power Source

• 3–<11 kW

• 11–50 kW

• >50 kW

By Installation

• Home

• Commercial

By Distribution Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

• BEV

• HEV

• Commercial EV

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

o

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/342

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us