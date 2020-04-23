What is the Impact of the Novel Coronavirus on the Global Robotic Process Automation Market?

The latest report on Robotic Process Automation Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Robotic Process Automation Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast, and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of Robotic Process Automation such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Robotic Process Automation Helping Businesses to Stay Connected During the Pandemic

Robotic process automation enables integration of human interactions within digital systems to execute a business process. It captures data by utilizing the user interface and manipulate applications just like humans do. As the coronavirus pandemic engulfed almost all facets of life and industries including healthcare, public sector, and life sciences, researchers, scientists are finding new ways to mitigate the impact of the virus that could have long-term effects on business and the economy. Robotic Process Automation is helping businesses to stay connected across teams, systems, and offering stability to businesses.

Robotic Process Automation Supporting Network Traffic Which Has Increased due to COVID -19 Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, where social distancing is a must and restrictions in movements of people are strictly monitored, robotic process automation makes proactive checks on the routers daily to perform configuration and reconnection actions. To ensure service, robotic process automation proactively identified and performed automatic port resets. Furthermore, robotic process management is used to monitor network usage through the aggregation of data, identifying alternative paths to reroute traffic if needed because most employees are working from home using teleconferencing for business.

Key Players Focusing on Combating COVID-19 Contagion

Major leaders in robotic process automation are currently focusing on combating the COVID-19 contagion that has disrupted almost all the sectors including the manufacturing and supply chains of many companies across the globe. To improve their resilience, many businesses that are still in the reactive phase on how to deal with the pandemic have started working on measures and strategies. For these measures, it requires end-to-end visibility, real-time insights, and decisive actions. One of the leading players Pega Infinity’ bots accelerating automation of high-volume, repetitive tasks, bridging system, and data integration gaps at scale. The Opportunity Finder feature of Pega Workforce Intelligence™ uses machine learning to identify where and when to automate for maximum impact.