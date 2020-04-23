Knee Replacement Market Industry Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2026

The global “knee replacement” market will derive growth from recent advancements in the material associated with the surgical procedures. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Knee Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty, and Revision Arthroplasty) By Implant Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 9.06 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.72 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in The Knee Replacement Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

Medacta International

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Conformis

Increasing Number of Usage Clearances to Aid Market Growth

The report provides a detailed analysis of several factors that have made a positive impact on the market in recent years. The high demand for knee replacement procedures has encouraged regulatory authorities to approve newer products. The increasing number of regulatory clearances will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. In October 2019, Think Surgical announced that it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its latest knee replacement solution. The company announced the approval for TSolution One System, a knee replacement procedure. The report highlights major FDA approvals of recent years and gauges the impact of these clearances on the global market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market. It highlights key aspects of the market and focuses on factors such as leading product types and major companies. It summarizes the competitive landscape in detail and predicts companies that are likely to emerge leading in the coming years. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. These values have been evaluated on the basis of extensive research analysis methods. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the knee replacement market size in recent years.

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. Increasing penetration of computer-aided implant designs will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The improving health reimbursement scenario will lead to an increased adoption for knee replacement surgeries across the world. Besides North America, the market in Europe will exhibit considerable CAGR in the coming years, driven by advances in material designs and innovations in surgical procedures.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis by key Country/Region-2018

Technological Advancements in Knee Implants

Overview of Number of Knee Replacement Surgeries by key Country/Region-2018

The Regulatory Scenario by Key Country/Region

key Industry Developments-Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launch)

Global Knee Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure

Total Knee Arthroplasty

Partial Knee Arthroplasty

Revision Arthroplasty

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Implant Type

Fixed Bearing

Mobile Bearing

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Knee Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Procedure

Total Knee Arthroplasty

Partial Knee Arthroplasty

Revision Arthroplasty

Market Analysis – By Implant Type

Fixed Bearing

Mobile Bearing

Others

Market Analysis – By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

S.

Canada

Europe Knee Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

TOC Continued….

