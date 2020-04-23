Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Share, Business Dynamics and Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

There has been increasing demand for such products as it reduces complication during surgical procedures. Moreover, increase in road accidents across the globe is likely to increase the demand for hemostasis and tissue sealing agents.

There has been increasing demand for such products as it reduces complication during surgical procedures. Moreover, large number of surgical procedures across the globe are impacting the growth of the market positively. Increasing numbers of surgery procedures worldwide is one of another reason for driving the growth of the hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market. Surgeries are performed by making cut on the body which leads to the wound formation.

The global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Size projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

The wound formed as a result of accidents are uncovered to debris, soil, bodily fluids and microbes. Tissue is also lost during road accidents that rises the time for wound to heal. Increasing incidence of chronic injuries is among the major factors responsible for the growth of hemostasis and tissue sealing agents products market. Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents products, are used in assistant with surgical procedures to reduce the complexity during surgical procedures.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

Cryolife

Baxter International

Ethicon LLC

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Becton

Dickinson & Company

Cohera Medical

Pfizer

Medtronic plc

Braun Melsungen AG

MIL Laboratories Pvt

Segmentation:

The global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market has been segmented into product, and end user.

By product, the market has been segmented into topical hemostats, and adhesive & tissue sealant. Furthermore, topical hemostats is divided into Active, mechanical (collagen based hemostats, cellulose based hemostats, gelatin based hemostats, polysaccharide based hemostats) Flowable. Adhesive & tissue sealant is further segmented into synthetic, natural, and adhesion barrier.

Further on the basis of end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory centers and others

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market owing to the high clinical R&D budgets by both government as well as public and private organizations, presence of major manufacturers for the products, high number of surgical procedures and various others. For instance, according to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, approximately 46.5 million surgical procedures are performed every year in the U.S.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market. The Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market in Asia-Pacific region consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region owing to increased medical tourism for surgical procedures, increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries and various others. The Middle East & Africa has the lowest share of the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market.