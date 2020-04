Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market Investigation Highlights Contribution by Leading Players

Facto Market Insights has recently added a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market provides an in-depth analysis of the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market with the forecast of market size and growth. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Transmission is a component that is installed in a vehicle to transfer the mechanical power from the engine for spinning the wheel. Electric vehicles are generally installed with single-speed transmission; however, leading players in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market are launching new multi speed transmission with added features for high performance and efficient energy conversion. Electric vehicle with multi-speed transmission offers better performance than single-speed transmission systems in terms of faster acceleration, top speed, gradeability with driving range, and others.

Electric vehicle (EV) transmission is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to government initiatives to boost the adoption of electric vehicle and need of fuel-efficient vehicles.

The global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market is segment based on transmission type, vehicle type, transmission system, and region. Based on transmission type, the market is bifurcated into single speed and multi speed. Based on vehicle type, it is divided into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and others. Transmission systems are categorized as AMT transmissions, CVT transmissions, DCT/DHT transmissions, and AT transmission. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, Continental AG, Dana Limited, Eaton, JATCO Ltd., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Transmission Type

o Single Speed

o Multi Speed

By Vehicle Type

o Battery Electric Vehicle

o Hybrid electric vehicle

o Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

o Others

By Transmission System

o AMT Transmissions

o CVT Transmissions

o DCT/DHT Transmissions

o AT Transmission

By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ UK

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ South Korea

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa

