Diabetic Nephropathy Market Global Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2023

Diabetic Nephropathy Market Information: By Diagnosis (Urine Test, Blood Test), By Treatment (Medications, Kidney Dialysis, Transplant), By Indication (Diabetes 1, Diabetes 2), By End User (Hospital & Clinic, Surgical Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Diabetic nephropathy, known as diabetic kidney disease (DKD), is a kidney malady frequently found in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. High prevalence of diabetes globally has culminated in diabetes co-morbidities. It can cause nephropathy which would require dialysis or a transplant. The global diabetic nephropathy market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis by listing out trends, factors, and restraints with ample figures and statistics to back up the evidence.

Market Outlook

The global Diabetic Nephropathy Market is expected to reach a mammoth valuation by exhibiting 5.2% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). This can be attributed to rising cases of obesity and diabetes. Immense demand for diagnostic and imaging tests such as kidney biopsy, blood test, urine test, CT scan, and MRI scans can fuel the market demand. According to the World Health Organization, patients with chronic diseases touched a high of 35 million globally.

Technological advances in diagnostic imaging and emphasis on early diagnosis for prevention of diseases are other drivers of the market. The expansion of the healthcare sector and availability of these tests at reputed hospitals and clinics can lend credibility to the trend. Rising number of clinical trials conducted to test the success of drugs for inhibiting the progress of DKD can provide new growth avenues. Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) have been known to have moderate success in clinical trials with placebo treatment in reducing the risk of death in patients with diabetes.

But high costs of these imaging tests can pose a challenge to the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The global diabetic nephropathy market is segmented by diagnosis, treatment, indication, and end-user.

By diagnosis, it is segmented into imaging tests, urine tests, blood tests, renal function testing, and kidney biopsy. By treatment, it is segmented into kidney dialysis, medications, and transplant. By indication, it is segmented into diabetes 1 and diabetes 2. By end-user, it is segmented into research institutes, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions covered in the diabetic nephropathy market report.

The Americas are pegged to lead the global market till 2023 due to emphasis on diagnostic tests, constant monitoring of insulin levels, and large prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD). According to the U.S. National Chronic Kidney Disease, nearly 39 million Americans have CKD as of 2019. Large awareness levels can drive the regional market demand. This is exemplified with the American Diabetes Association for creating programs among diabetics for diabetes management.

The European region is deemed to be driven by kidney diagnosis tests for the geriatric populace combined with demand for diagnostic services. Germany is touted to be one of the biggest regions due to investment in new technologies and favorable reimbursement policies. High awareness of diabetes and its negligence which can cause kidney disorders is likely to drive the regional diabetic nephropathy market.

On the other hand, the APAC region is the third biggest globally and will sustain its ranking till the end of the forecast period. High prevalence of diabetes in Thailand, China, Japan, and India combined with chances of DKD in the region due to low patient awareness levels can work favorably for the market. The large geriatric population in these countries can also count as a viable factor driving the global diabetic nephropathy market growth.

Competitive Outlook

Bayer AG, Siemens AG, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Merck & Co., Inc., General Electric Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi, and others are some of the noteworthy players in the global diabetic nephropathy market. Increased investments in research and development and drug discovery pertaining to chronic kidney disorders are the main focus of these players.

