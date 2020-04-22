What are the Long-Term Changes We are Likely to See in the Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market?

Our latest research report entitled Intelligent Vending Machine Market (by product (food, beverage, and others), application (institutions/offices, retail stores and quick service, restaurant, public transport, and others), technology (voice recognition, cashless systems, and telemetry systems)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Intelligent Vending Machine.

Vending machines automate the checkout experience which is safer and secure than other approaches. Some convenience stores have already been using self-checkout machines in their stores before the COVID-19 outbreak has enjoyed advantages including shorter lines and faster checkout, improvement in privacy, greater accuracy, reduction in labor cost, and improved customer services. Post COVID-19 pandemic, where social distancing would become the new norm even after the lockdown lifted, intelligent vending machines would be of great help. For instance, the self-checkout solution will provide some benefits such as reducing queues thus preventing crowd

Intelligent Vending Machine- Key to the Future of Automated Retailing

Vending machines are getting smarter in the world of the internet of things. Intelligent vending machines are different from regular vending machines which are known for spewing out cans of carbonated caffeine, salty snacks, candy bars, or lukewarm soda. The popularity of vending machines proliferated due to the advent of easier and faster methods of payment through credit cards or phones. Retrofitted with modern technological capabilities, current vending machines are transitioning to intelligent vending machines.

How the Intelligent Vending Machine Will Affect the Sales Process?

Intelligent vending machines are getting popular with customers who are making their purchases online. As a result, there is an increasing installation of self-checkouts and click-and-collect. Without the vexations of traditional retail experience, customers drive to an established pick-up location to complete the sales process. In short, intelligent vending machines providing a new option of delivering products to customers without regular retail hassle.

How Intelligent Vending Machines Helping Online Stores

The intelligent vending machines are providing a hassle-free way for stores as these are providing a unique opportunity for omnichannel solutions and reducing the cost of investing in a brick-and-mortar as well. These machines will allow creating a physical presence of online stores. Stores will further evolve to become locations offering customers an experience.

