Flash-Based Array Market Growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Flash-based array is a storage infrastructure that contains only flash memory drives instead of spinning-disk drives. Flash storage is also referred to as a solid-state array (SSA). Basically, SSA is a solid-state storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies as memory to store data continuously. It is also known as a solid-state device or a solid-state disk.

The flash-based array does not have physical disks or moving parts. Instead of physical disks or moving parts, they use NAND-based flash memory, a form of non-volatile memory that retains data even when power is removed. Hence, this is the major difference between conventional electromechanical storage and solid stage storage. The conventional electromechanical storage such as hard drives ("HDD") or floppy disks contains spinning disks and movable read-write heads but the solid stage storage does not have moving parts.

Flash-based array and SSA offer speed, performance, and agility for business applications. The main advantage of the flash-based array is that it consumes less space than the conventional electromagnetic storage. In addition, the conventional electromagnetic storage consists of physically moving parts, which tend to create noise but that is not in the case of flash-based array.

The flash-based array is used in consumer electronics such as mobile phones, laptops, etc. Growth in adoption of cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things, cognitive systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is expected to drive the flash-based array market.

In addition, increase in need for real-time data processing boost the market growth. Furthermore, high-intensity transactional workloads and development of virtual storage infrastructure also fuel the growth of the market.

One of the major factors that is expected to drive the growth of the flash-based array market includes growth in adoption of cloud computing, mobile devices, Internet of Things, cognitive systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. However, high cost of flash-based array restrains the market growth.

Furthermore, increase in need for efficient storage systems for unstructured data and big data makes provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global flash-based array market.

The flash-based array market is segmented based on product type, storage capacity, enterprise type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into all-flash array and hybrid flash array. By enterprise type, it is categorized into large enterprise and SMEs. Based on storage capacity, it is divided into less than 100 TB, between 100 TB to 500 TB, between 500 TB to 1 PB, and more than 1 PB. By end user, it is classified into BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, retail, government, manufacturing, and others.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the flash-based array market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pure Storage Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NetApp Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell EMC, Kaminario Inc., and others.

