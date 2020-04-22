Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market Trends – Analysis, Growth, Global Share, Overview, Forecast, Insights and Outlook 2023

Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report on Global Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

Key players leading the Global Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market include The Dow Chemical Company (US), 3M (US), Meguiar’s (US), Malco Products Inc (US), Permatex (US), Terra Silikon Teknolojileri ve Kimya (Turkey), General Chemical Corp (US), Nuvite Chemical Compounds (US), and Blue Ribbon Inc (US) among others.

Automotive Appearance Chemicals are the substances that protect, maintain, and enhance aesthetics of vehicles, improving the gloss and durability of vehicles. Over the last decade, the Global Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market Trends is growing continually, mainly due to the burgeoning automotive sector that is witnessing increasing unit sale. Moreover, factors such as the increasing demand for these chemicals in the manufacturing of passenger cars are escalating the market on global height.

Acknowledging the spurting growth of the market, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the Global Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market will garner exponential accruals by 2023 registering phenomenal CAGR throughout the review period (2018 to 2023). Evolving coating technology, overwhelming innovations, and the increasing adoption of this technology is a key driving force behind the growth of the market.

Additional factors that are boosting the growth of the market include the increasing popularity of the Automotive Appearance Chemicals for the aftermarket applications to prolong aesthetic appeals and high life expectancy of vehicles is fostering the market growth. Furthermore, the increase in the use of large volumes of these products by the automotive companies to distinguish their brand by improving shine and durability and also modifying sheeting effect, water beading potential, and feel is also driving the growth of the market.

Conversely, the volatility of prices and demand & supply gap in the raw materials required for the production of these substances are expected to impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, efforts that key players operating in the market are investing in strengthening their supply chain would, in turn, support the market growth, tackling the raw materials scarcity situations.

April 2, 2019 — Gold Eagle Co. (the US), maker of 303 Products, that is a premium line of auto detailing products designed to clean, shine, protect, and prolong the time in between waxes, or ceramic coatings announced its partnership with O’Reilly Auto Parts (the US), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry for the nationwide retailing of new 303® Touchless Sealant.

Gold Eagle’s new touchless Sealant is a water-activated wax alternative with hydrophobic technology that lasts up to two times longer than traditional wax and doesn’t require wiping or buffing. It takes more time to apply as compared to the lengthy traditional process of vehicle waxing, offering immediate results, as water beads on the paint to indicate the vehicle’s paint is protected.

By Product Type: Protectors, Sealants, Polishes & Waxes, and Glass & Wheel Care among others.

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles among others.

By Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Fiercely competitive, the Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of numerous matured & small-scale players. These players incorporate strategic initiatives such as partnership, acquisition, expansion, product & technology launch, and collaboration to gain an edge over their competitors. These players are developing their product portfolio focusing on advanced technologies.

The recent trend of developing customized these enhancing solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market, driving the competition further. Manufacturers developing tailor-made aesthetic products are expected to gain an edge over their rivals.

The European region, heading with the presence of a significant number of automotive manufacturers accounts for the dominating market in the Global Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market. Factors such as the huge uptake of these products in its flourishing automotive sector predominantly drive the growth of the market.Furthermore, factors such as the implementation of new regulations proposed by the government to follow lightweight and biocompatible resins in the automotive industry are acting as major tailwind propelling the growth of the regional market. Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market in Italy, Germany, France, and the UK led by the growing innovation and technological advancement majorly contribute to the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors such as the rapidly augmenting demand especially in China, Japan, and India due to the burgeoning automotive industry in these countries drive the growth of the regional market.

The APAC has been witnessing robust growth in terms of production and sale of the passenger cars and commercial vehicles which as a result is fuelling the demand for Automotive Appearance Chemicals. Continuing with the same growth trends the APAC region is expected to register a phenomenal growth throughout the forecast period.

The North America Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market is rapidly emerging as a profitable market, globally. Factors such as the increase in sales of luxury cars and the rise in spending of the individuals for car care are propelling the growth of the regional market. Continuing with the same growth trends the Automotive Appearance Chemicals Market in the North American region would account for a substantial share in the global market.

