Are the Dynamics in Global Cold-pressed Oil Market Going to Change Drastically Due to COVID-19?

Our latest research report entitled Cold-pressed Oil Market (by type (coconut oil, olive oil, peanut oil, soybean oil, and other types), application (agriculture, and personal care industry), distribution channel (departmental stores, modern trade units, and convenience stores online retails)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cold-pressed Oil.

Cold-Pressed Oil – A Surefire Way Towards A Healthy Lifestyle

Post COVID-19 consumers will rethink what they will eat and how they will eat. Even during the pandemic, people are choosing healthy options to stay healthy and boost the immune system. According to one survey, more and more consumers are planning to eat at home. Consumers are adopting a safe-in home consumption method over takeaway or on-the-go lifestyle.

Cold-Pressed Oil Gaining Audience Due to Health Benefits

Cold-pressed oil is gaining an audience due to its health benefits and extraction method. The extraction of oil by industrial method involves various processes like bleaching, steaming, distillation, and hydrogenation. The industrial processes of extracting oil involve exposure of the seeds to extremely high temperatures to get clear bland oil. Furthermore, to increase the shelf-life of the oil, phosphoric acid, calcium hypochlorite are added which in turn affect the flavor of the oil and also strips the oil of all its nutritive values.

Benefits of Cold-Pressed Oil

Cold-pressed oil has no added preservatives or chemicals. The oil is completely free of pesticides or trans-fat. Vitamin-E and micro-nutrients content of the cold-pressed oil is vital for holistic well-being. As these oils are more viscous than processed refined oil, their consumption is also less. Palm oil has gained huge popularity in recent years due to its health benefits including lowering cholesterol levels, boosting brain health, improving skin, hair, and others. The food industry is anticipated to benefit the most due to the massive usage of cold-pressed oil in cooking, marinating salads, and dietary supplements.

India would see a huge demand for cold-pressed oil because of growing awareness when it comes to organic products these days. These oils are extracted in traditional methods such as procuring raw materials from farmers. People in developed countries too prefer cold-pressed oil in cooking due to its clinically proven health benefits.

