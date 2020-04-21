Pitching Machine Market To 2027 Latest Trends And Key Drivers Supporting Growth

Pitching Machine Introduction

A pitching machine automatically pitches a softball, baseball, tennis ball, etc. to a batter at different styles and speeds. Most machines are hand-fed, but some machines automatically feed. Pitching machine is one of the most common and vital equipment at every softball match.

Professionals, beginners, and many players rely on the use of a pitching machine to build upon their sense of timing and good rhythm while facing hundreds of pitches. Pitching machines come in several styles such as circular wheel machine and arm action machine.

The global pitching machine market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to their increased demand from clubs and schools.

Pitching Machine Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Pitching Machine Market

Increasing culture of batting practice is a major factor expected to propel the pitching machine market in the near future. This is primarily because pitching machines offer baseball and softball players the opportunity to get batting practice on their own.

Incorporation of technology in the features of pitching machines and rising adoption of technologically advanced pitching machines globally is projected to fuel the market.

Growing popularity of eSports, increasing sports sponsorships, an increase in the number of internet accessible devices, and economic growth along with the emergence of multiple sports channels is further expected to boost the growth of the pitching machine market in the forthcoming years.

Rise in the use of pitching machines in residential applications in developing countries is another key factor enhancing the expansion of this market.

Rising urbanization owing to increase in population and better living standards is expected to propel the demand for pitching machines during the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives to encourage the population to participate in baseball and softball as a professional sport is expected to indirectly influence the demand for pitching machines in the next few years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Pitching Machine Market

North America dominated the global pitching machine market and accounted for notable share because baseball is the oldest sports league in the United States and Canada. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to high demand for pitching machines in the country. Softball was invented in 1887 in the United States as an indoor game and is the most popular indoor game.

The pitching machine market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to increasing urbanization in the APAC region, which is anticipated to propel the pitching machine market in the region. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives toward indoor games in Asia Pacific is further projected to boost the pitching machine market in the region.

Pitching Machine Market- Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Pitching Machine Market

Numerous local, regional, and international players manufacture pitching machines. Hence, the pitching machine market is rather fragmented; intensity of competition is high among these players. Key players operating in the global pitching machine market include:

JUGS Sports

Sports Attack, LLC

First Pitch

Heater Sports

ATEC Sports

Mound Yeti

Spinball Sports

Zooka Sports

