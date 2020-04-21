Growth in Demand for Natural Ingredients By Consumers Drives the Market for Algae Products

The algae products market is driven by factors such as rising health concerns (which include obesity and diabetes) due to consumption of high-calorie products. Also, the health benefits provided by algae products include anti-aging effects, supporting digestive systems, and providing gamma-linoleic acid. It also contains nutrients such as beta-carotene, iron, manganese, zinc, copper, selenium, and chromium and acts as a food supplement. Furthermore, as the adoption level of algae products by consumers is increasing, it helps companies innovate and develop product lines for algae products, which has further contributed to the growth of the algae products market.

The food & beverage segment accounted for the largest share of the algae products market

On the basis of application, the food & beverage segment accounted for the largest share of algae product market in 2016. The consumption of seaweeds has been large in the food processing industry in the recent past. Algae are essential food additives in convenience food products such as soups, cakes, pastry, bread, gravies, and snacks, improving the food quality, texture, and taste, as well as enhancing nutrition.

Solid algae products accounted for the largest market share

On the basis of form, solid algae products accounted for the larger share of the market in 2017, followed by liquid form. The convenience in storage and problems associated with handling liquid algae products are the major factors driving the demand for solid ingredients, and subsequently, the growth of the algae products market.

On the basis of type, lipids accounted for the largest market share

On the basis of type, lipids accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 are the different types of lipids. They are a unique form of dietary fats that impart a wide range of health benefits and are derived from algae. The demand for algae as a source of lipids is high, as they provide the same benefits as that of fish oil, but with no off-odor or taste.

Brown algae products accounted for the largest market share

On the basis of source, brown algae products accounted for the largest market share, followed by blue-green algae, in 2017. The brown algae (seaweeds) are primarily produced in China, Korea, Peru, Chile, and some European countries such as Ireland, Scotland, and Norway. These brown seaweeds are mainly used in the production of high-grade alginate. Other products that can be extracted from brown algae are carotenoids and lutein, thus making it a highly used algae type.

North America dominated the algae products market

North America was the largest market for algae products in 2017. This is attributed to the growing nutraceutical market in the region; factors such as the growing aging population, rising healthcare awareness, and rising incidences of health allergies have contributed to the growth of the nutraceutical industry, thereby contributing to the growth of the algae products market in the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as DSM (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Cargill (US), E.I.D Parry (India), Cyanotech Corporation (US), BASF (Germany), Kerry (Ireland), Corbion (Netherland), Ingredion (US), Roquette Frères (France), Fenchem Biotek (China), Algatechnologies (Israel), and CP Kelco (US).

