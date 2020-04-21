Global Sanitary Napkin Market 2019 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Sanitary Napkin Market (Type – Pantyliner, and Menstrual; Material – Woven, and Non-woven; Distribution Channel – Online Store, and Retail): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Sanitary napkin market was valued at USD 20.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 28.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.90% between 2019 and 2025.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Sanitary napkins are the absorbents used to absorb and retain menstrual fluid discharges. Sanitary napkins consist of plastic, cellulose, and cotton. Sanitary napkins absorb menstrual fluid, retains it and isolates it from the body. Also, sanitary napkins prevent leakages and provide comfort. Lack of menstrual hygiene can cause bacterial vaginosis and other urinary infection. The appropriate use of sanitary napkins avoids the risk of infections during periods. Sanitary napkins are important for the overall maintenance of feminine hygiene. The global sanitary napkin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rising Awareness Regarding Health Issues and Personal Hygiene Drive the Sanitary Napkin Market

The increasing awareness among the female population about personal hygiene drives the sanitary napkin market. The rising number of working women, awareness about health-related issues and easy availability of sanitary napkins contribute to the growth of the sanitary napkin market. Sanitary napkin market is also favored by factors such as increasing demand for organic products and awareness about the benefits of sanitary napkins. On the flip side, the availability of various substitutes such as tampons, menstrual cups, and panty liners hinders the growth of the sanitary napkin market. Moreover, the rising government initiative to improve the feminine hygiene emerges to be an opportunity for the sanitary napkin market.

Sub-segment Online Stores Dominate Segment Distribution Channel

The sanitary napkin market is segmented on the basis of type, material and distribution channel. Based on type, the sanitary napkin market is divided into a panty liner, and menstrual. Based on material, the sanitary napkin market is divided into woven and non-woven. And based on distribution channel, the sanitary napkin market is divided into online store and retail. The online store is expected to be dominant in the distribution channel segment of sanitary napkin market, due to discounts available on online store.

Suring Awareness Regarding Feminine Hygiene Dominate the Market for Region Asia-Pacific

Geographically, the sanitary napkin market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a larger share in the sanitary napkin market. Rising awareness about feminine hygiene and increasing government initiative contributes to the growth of the sanitary napkin market in the Asia-Pacific region. The North America region is also expected to hold a significant share in the sanitary napkin, market owing to high disposable income, high awareness about such personal hygiene products, and easy availability of sanitary napkins.

Sanitary Napkin Market: Competitive analysis

The key players in the sanitary napkin market are The Procter & Gamble Company, TorunskieZakladyMaterialowOpatrunkowych S.A., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Corman SpA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, and MILLIE & MORE PTY. LTD. Key players are focusing on strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, Procter & Gamble Company acquires Arbora& Ausonia, a manufacturer of absorbent products in for children.

